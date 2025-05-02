No love for Chicago Bears' Colston Loveland in ESPN 2025 Rookie of the Year projection
Chicago Bears first-round pick Colston Loveland is expected to make a massive impact in 2025. He profiles as the kind of mismatch that coach Ben Johnson will use to his advantage in the passing game, which could lead to big numbers for the first-year tight end.
But will he have a big enough impact to challenge for rookie of the year?
According to ESPN NFL analyst Ben Solak, the answer is no.
"Despite Colston Loveland (Bears) and Tyler Warren (Colts) being top-14 picks, I can't put them anywhere near the top of these rankings. Why? Bowers just produced what is truly the best receiving season by a rookie tight end in the history of the game and garnered exactly one first-place vote," Solak wrote. "Even if this year's quarterback class is far worse, it's almost inconceivable that either Loveland or Warren will have a better season than Bowers just did, so the enthusiasm to vote for them over a productive receiver or running back won't be there."
Bowers' season in 2024 was historic, and Solak makes a great point: If that kind of production didn't put up a fight for rookie of the year, then there's almost no way Loveland will have a shot at the hardware in 2025.
Unlike Bowers' situation with the Raiders last year, Loveland will have significant target competition in Chicago. The Bears are loaded with playmakers in DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Cole Kmet, and fellow rookie Luther Burden III.
Bowers' rookie season was highlighted by an incredible 153 targets, the sixth-most in the NFL for all pass catchers (including wide receivers). He was the first -- and at times, the only -- option in the Raiders' passing game.
Loveland won't come anywhere close to that target total, and it would be a stunning turn of events if he topped Bowers' 1,194 yards and five touchdowns, too.
As a result, Solak has Loveland ranked 14th in his NFL Rookie of the Year projections, one spot ahead of Tyler Warren and one spot behind Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kaleb Johnson. It's a fair ranking for a player whose impact on the field will be measured by wins and losses, not end-of-year awards.