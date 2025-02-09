Optimized 2025 NFL mock draft predicts surprising first-round pick for Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears are in a unique position in the 2025 NFL Draft. Armed with the 10th overall pick, general manager Ryan Poles can go in a number of directions with his selection.
Some mock drafts have the Bears locked into an offensive tackle in Round 1, while others project Poles will target an edge rusher. There are even a few that predict Chicago will take Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.
Here's the point: the Bears are trending to be a wildcard in the first round, which makes things really, really fun.
One new 2025 NFL Mock Draft worth noting is the latest from NFL.com's Cynthia Frelund, who sent the Chicago Bears a prospect I haven't seen in many mocks: Missouri offensive lineman Armand Membou.
"The model got a little spicy with this pick, but Membou's positional versatility should be highly attractive to a Bears team that needs plenty of help along its O-line," Frelund wrote. "The Mizzou prospect forecasts to play on the interior in Chicago -- in fact, his value is optimized at guard -- but he also has the ability to kick out to tackle if need be."
As for that 'model' Frelund is referring to? She applied a unique take to her mock draft. Here's how she explained her process:
- I take the best available information about free agency -- which, right now, is admittedly not much more than what we know about player contracts -- to predict players' market value.
- I then check free agents' projected market value against the anticipated salary-cap space for each team.
- Finally, I add potential free agents or drafted players to different teams and identify which individuals increase teams' projected win total the most. (My player model leverages historical pre-draft player data to forecast NFL performance.)
Interesting concept, and an even more interesting pick.
Membou is a name to monitor. The Missouri standout will be a fast riser over the next couple of months and could end up overtaking Tyler Booker (Alabama) as the top guard prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft.
A right tackle for the Tigers, Membou is projected by most NFL draft scouts to be a guard in the NFL. It's easy to see why on film. His thickly built frame and power at the point of attack is a perfect combination for interior play, and with the Bears currently without a starting guard under contract for 2025, adding Membou, even in the first round, makes sense.
Still, it's more likely Poles will trade back if he intends on taking a guard with his first-round pick. With recent mock drafts pushing the Chicago Bears closer to guard than tackle in the first round, it's time to seriously consider the Bears not picking at No. 10. Perhaps they'll trade up for one of the top offensive tackles. Otherwise, a trade back is making more and more sense by the mock.
