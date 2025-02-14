Ranking the best free agency moves Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles has made so far
Ryan Poles may be a tad unpopular among Chicago Bears fans, though his hiring of Ben Johnson has helped his standing a bit, but he doesn't get enough credit for some of the excellent moves he's made in his three years on the job.
Sure, he's made some blunders, but he appears to have set the team up for sustained success with a combination of savvy draft moves, hiring highly regarded coaches, and bringing in key free agents.
Here are his three best free agency moves to date.
1. Kevin Byard: two-year, $15 million contract
The Bears had a need at safety entering the 2024 season and Poles delivered. While not a flashy signing, Byard was steady and reliable all season long, punctuated with a key forced fumble in their Week 18 victory over the Green Bay Packers.
Byard will look to build on his success in 2024 in what will hopefully be a vastly improved season for the Bears as a team in 2025.
2. TJ Edwards: three-year, $19.5 million contract
Despite a slight regression in 2024, Edwards has been an absolute homerun signing for Poles. He joined the Bears in 2023 and immediately made an impact, racking up 155 total tackles, three sacks, three interceptions, and two fumble recoveries. He ultimately did not make the Pro Bowl roster, but that felt like a major snub.
Still just 28 years old and with only one year left on his deal, most Bears fans hope to see him land a new contract to stick around a lot longer.
3. Andrew Billings: one-year, $2.75 million contract
This was an easy one. Billings signed for barely more than the veteran minimum in 2023 and immediately outplayed his contract. Billings has been the linchpin to Chicago's run defense since he got here and his presence was sorely missed following his season-ending injury in November. New head coach Ben Johnson even noticed it, stating that he could tell his running backs in Detroit had an easier time moving the ball without 'Big Bill' in the middle of the line.
