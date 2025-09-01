Rome Odunze continues to say all the right things about Bears QB Caleb Williams
Among the many things Chicago Bears fans are excited to watch during the 2025 NFL season is the growth and development of the Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze connection.
After joining the Bears as first-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, both prized rookies had solid-yet-unspectacular first seasons as pros. Perhaps they deserve more credit for their play, considering they were being coached by a collection of circus clowns.
But those excuses are now a distant memory. With head coach Ben Johnson and his all-star cast of assistant coaches, expectations for Williams and Odunze have been ratcheted up.
The only way Odunze will meet his expectations is if Williams looks his way early and often in the passing game. It was a problem for the former Washington Huskies star in 2024; he competed with DJ Moore and Keenan Allen for targets. In 2025, Odunze will be, at worst, Williams' second read.
There's a chance he emerges as the go-to-guy, too.
Before Odunze can be that guy, he must earn Williams' trust. It's safe to say he already has it, but his recent comments about his QB only harden that bond even more.
Rome Odunze was quick to step up for Williams amid what feels like relentless criticism for the Bears' franchise quarterback.
"I don't know, man. Y'all are gonna have to tell me," Odunze said. "Y'all write the stories on that boy", Odunze said. "Y'all put that stuff out there for everybody to read. I don't know, I mean it comes with (being) the No. 1 pick, you know, and he's himself, at the end of the day. When you're the No. 1 pick and you're yourself, you're gonna get a lotta hate...It's sad to say that, but that's just kinda the light we were put in."
Odunze made it clear to speak up about Caleb Williams' work ethic, which, again, has been questioned by Halas Hall outsiders.
"He comes in, he works hard every single day, and he's himself", Odunze said. "So I appreciate him for that, and I think we're gearing up for a good year."
How Odunze, Williams, and the rest of the Bears organization defines a good year is up for debate. Fans certainly want to see Odunze challenge for 100 catches, 1,200 receiving yards and double-digit touchdowns. It'd be a massive jump in production from his rookie year, but it's the kind of output that's expected from the ninth overall pick.
If he keeps buttering up his quarterback, he might just get there.