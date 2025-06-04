Rome Odunze earns high praise from veteran Chicago Bears star at minicamp
For the Chicago Bears' offense to reach its maximum upside in 2025, second-year wide receiver Rome Odunze must make good on his first-round pedigree and break out as one of the team's most dangerous offensive weapons.
If the early returns on offseason workouts, including this week's mandatory minicamp, are any indication, that breakout season is a very realistic outcome this year.
D.J. Moore met with reporters at Halas Hall on Tuesday and shared some insight into the Bears' wide receiver room, of which he is now the elder statesman, and noted that Odunze has been impressive as he gears up for Year 2.
Moore did have a memory lapse with rookie second-round pick Luther Burden's name. Classic D.J.
But the biggest takeaway from Moore's comments was his praise of Odunze.
"Rome just turned 23 today, Happy Birthday to him," Moore said. "Rome's taken a step this year, I can already tell."
Odunze finished his rookie season with 54 catches for 734 yards and three touchdowns, which, while not a terrible first-year stat line, certainly didn't live up to expectations for the ninth overall pick. The success of fellow rookie wideouts like Malik Nabers (Giants), Brian Thomas Jr. (Jaguars) and Ladd McConkey (Chargers) didn't help the narrative around Rome's rookie season, either.
But none of that matters now. At least, not yet. The optimism surrounding Odunze's 2025 campaign isn't limited to Moore's thoughts. Coach Ben Johnson has been impressed by Odunze, too.
"Yeah, I'm extremely impressed," Johnson said of Odunze recently. "To be a second-year guy, you would expect a little more inconsistency. The way he approaches the meeting room, the walkthroughs, the on the field drill work, it's very much like a seasoned pro. Some of the best that I've been around.
"He's still learning, I know there's a lot of information that's getting thrown his way," Johnson continued. "Coach Randle El and Picazo are doing great jobs with him right now. I think we're going to see a lot of growth from him, not just in the springtime but once we get to camp."
The Chicago Bears' offense feels like a good bet to have one of the best statistical seasons in franchise history under Johnson's watch, making Odunze's 2025 outlook as bright as any second-year receiver's in the NFL.