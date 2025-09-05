Rome Odunze embracing offensive expectations with Bears, Ben Johnson
Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze knows there's pressure on him and the rest of his teammates on offense to live up to the expectations that come along with Ben Johnson as the team's head coach.
Johnson led the Detroit Lions to becoming the NFL's most explosive offense over the last few seasons, and while patience is required for the Bears to reach those heights, there's no shortage of expectations that this team will get there.
Caleb Williams? DJ Moore? Odunze? Luther Burden III? Colston Loveland? A revamped offensive line? Yep, there's pressure.
"Pressure builds diamonds," Odunze said in advance of the Bears' Week 1 game against the Minnesota Vikings. "It's a privilege to have that pressure because not all people are able to operate under those conditions. We take that and we understand that it's there, but at the end of the day we're just going out there to operate and have a great offense."
That pressure building around the Bears isn't limited to just the offense's skill players. The entire team -- coaching staff included -- must live up to the first-year coach's expectations.
“When Ben (Johnson) is in between the white lines, whether it’s practice or a game, the standard is upheld," offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said. "It’s all business, we’re battling for each other and going to work.”
The Chicago Bears will have their first chance to show that they are up to the task on Monday night's primetime matchup against a ferocious Vikings defense. It'll take all hands on deck to make sure Ben Johnson's game plan goes off without a hitch.
If the Bears struggle to score points? Oh baby, the talking heads will have a field day on Tuesday morning.
So, yeah... there's pressure.