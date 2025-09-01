Disinterest best describes reaction of Bears to Micah Parsons
Anyone hoping for an instant Bears hot take on Green Bay acquiring Micah Parsons simply came away disappointed.
Nothing more exciting than Jaquan Bisker's excremental emoji has been spotted and as a fellow Penn State alum it's possible his reaction was more to the Bears not bringing in another Nittany Lion than Green Bay getting one. Perhaps coach Ben Johnson or QB Caleb Williams will have more interesting responses to it on Tuesday but for now the focus of this team is inward even as a report came out about an injury condition Parsons has.
Both Drew Dalman and Tremaine Edmunds got asked about it on Monday and not only was the response muted, it actually was more accurate to call it disinterested.
“I heard some guys talking about it, but I didn't see, I haven't kept up with any of the media really well," was Dalman's comment about the trade. "Great player and all that. So, it'll be a good challenge and everything.
"Honestly, right now, I feel like we're so 'one week at a time' that that's very much on the back burner and we're focused on Minnesota and so we'll handle all those things when they come."
In other words, the Packers are not on the schedule until December. Parsons is someone else's problem until then.
Considering the report by ESPN's ADam Schefter about Parsons' neck condition, perhaps the Bears won't even face him then.
Dalman was on an Atlanta team that faced Parsons in 2021 when both were rookies but he wasn't a starter in a 43-3 loss by the Falcons.
Edmunds doesn't have to face Parsons even in Decembr since he's on the same side of the ball. Nor does he think much about it.
“Honestly, I'm only worried about what we’ve got going on here in Chicago," the Bears middle linebacker said. "We’ve got a lot of good things going on. We’ve got a big game coming up.
"My focus is geared towards what I’ve got to do and what we have to do as a team to make sure we come out victories on Monday.”
The Bears haven't had a winning record in the NFC North since 2018 when they won the division. Anything affecting the division is big. Then again, it's a rough division.
"It's definitely a highly competitive division I would say for sure," Edmunds added. "I've been a part of divisions that were tough before. It's definitely some of the top teams in the league in this division. It's going to be hard-fought games.
"The characteristics of the teams in this division, hardnosed, a lot of grit. Definitely highly competitive, but that's what you play this game for. You play this game and go against those type of teams. You play this game to be in those type of games. I wouldn't have it any other type of way. Just putting your best foot forward each and every week. That's what we worked so hard for is to play against the best. I'm excited to get this ball rolling this week."
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI