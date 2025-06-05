Chicago Bears' top play of 2025 minicamp comes from unexpected receiver
The Chicago Bears concluded their 2025 minicamp on Thursday, leaving one more series of OTAs remaining before breaking until training camp.
And we caught a glimpse of what may end up being the best catch of the offseason. But it wasn't from D.J. Moore. Or Rome Odunze. Or any receiver or tight end you might be thinking of.
Instead, it was right tackle Darnell Wright who did his best Odell Beckham Jr. impression at the end of practice.
Check it out:
The Bears tested all of the offensive linemen's pass-catching chops, and it was Wright who stole the show. With the super-creative Ben Johnson now in charge of Chicago's offense, you can bet this drill wasn't just for a few laughs. He was eye-balling trick-play targets who could be featured in the same way he used Penei Sewell during his time with the Detroit Lions.
Move over, Sewell. Wright may have one-upped you.
Long considered an exceptional athlete for a guy his size, Wright is undoubtedly the prime candidate to become part of Johnson's bag of tricks. And the above rep established why.
The big man flashed incredible hand-eye coordination, ball skills, and body control. You'd be hard-pressed to find many skill players who could make that kind of catch, let alone a 335-pound right tackle.
Buckle up, Bears fans. The 2025 NFL season is going to be a lot of fun.