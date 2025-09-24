Shemar Turner gave Chicago Bears fans something to notice in Week 3
Chicago Bears rookie Shemar Turner made his NFL debut against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3, and while the analytics weren't kind with his post-game grades, his tape provided evidence for why GM Ryan Poles chose him with one of his three second-round picks in 2025.
Turner played 23 snaps for the Bears and, unfortunately, was blanked on the stat sheet. But his presence was still felt along the defensive line.
The former Texas A&M standout was an active and high-energy interior defender on most of his reps, and even though he lost his fair share of one-on-ones, there was a lot to be encouraged about after watching his first exposure to the league.
Check out all his reps here:
What immediately stands out in the film is Turner's twitch, strength, and motor. There's a lot to like for defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, even if Turner overpursued at times or tried one too many rush moves that led to him getting pushed around a bit.
Pro Football Focus gave Turner a horrendous grade for his debut: 30.0. It was the lowest grade for any Bears defender who played at least 20 snaps. His run defense grade was really bad: 29.0. His tackling grade was worse: 22.9. His saving grace was his pass rush score, which was nothing to brag about: 59.6.
However, as I regularly remind fans, analytics -- while incredibly useful -- only tell part of the story. You have to trust the traits you see with young players, especially guys like Turner, who only has 23 pro reps on his resume.
The traits I see in Turner are very exciting. There's a lot of Grady Jarrett in him; a quick, penetrating, ball-hunting interior defender whose energetic play-style is matched by his on-field personality.
With Luther Burden III exploding for over 100 yards and a touchdown against the Cowboys, and Turner showcasing traits that will certainly have his coaches excited, the Bears' second-round draft class is beginning to take shape.
Ozzy Trapilo is expected to make his contribution to the lineup at some point in the not-too-distant future, and with first-round pick Colston Loveland gaining momentum as well, the arrow is pointing up on Poles' 2025 NFL draft haul.