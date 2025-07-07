Shocking roster cut predictions Bears fans won't see coming in 2025
The Chicago Bears will kick off their 2025 training camp in just over two weeks, and with every summer session comes surprising roster decisions that fans didn't see coming.
The Bears will be no exception this year, and four players in particular could see their time in Chicago come to an unexpected end.
Here are four players who could receive their walking papers from GM Ryan Poles that would stun Bears fans.
Tyson Bagent, QB
A fan favorite, Bagent is still a young and developing quarterback who the team might decide to move on from in favor of Case Keenum, who signed with Chicago as a free agent this offseason. Bagent could have some trade value for teams looking for a young QB to stash behind an aging veteran. He has no future as a starter with the Bears, and the QB2 role should be reserved for a veteran with experience who can help Williams develop.
Tyrique Stevenson, CB
Stevenson has all the talent to be one of the top cover corners in the NFL, but he has some maturity issues that don't seem to mesh well with head coach Ben Johnson's approach to pro football. Sometimes, tough decisions that are in the best interest of the team must be made, and if Stevenson doesn't prove early in training camp that he's all-in, a tough decision could be coming.
Tyler Scott, WR
Scott was once viewed as a sleeper deep threat for a Bears receiving corps that was searching for weapons. Now, he's on the verge of getting a pink slip. The wide receiver room is extremely crowded after the selection of Luther Burden in the 2025 NFL Draft, and with Devin Duvernay offering more upside as a return man, Scott could be without a clear role to justify a roster spot.
D'Andre Swift, RB
Here's a shocker. Swift represents a $9.3 million cap hit in 2025, which may be the strongest argument to keep him on the roster. But Johnson wasn't with the Bears when they signed the former Lions and Eagles back, and he might want a clean break as his offensive vision takes hold. Don't sleep on Kyle Monangai proving capable of handling a large chunk of the running back duties, while third-year pro Roschon Johnson will get another crack at making good on his promising scouting report.