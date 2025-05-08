Should the Chicago Bears sign Jadeveon Clowney?
Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles has earned mostly high marks for the 2025 offseason, and the praise is well-deserved. From hiring Ben Johnson to aggressively upgrading the offensive line, Poles has done a commendable job of addressing the team's biggest weaknesses.
However, not every part of a 5-12 team can be fixed in one offseason, and if there's one position group that has been neglected, it's edge rusher. Chicago fielded a pitiful pass rush in 2024, and it has not received much help so far. In fact, Poles did not select a single defensive end in the 2025 NFL draft.
But a veteran pass rusher and three-time Pro Bowler was just made available on Thursday. The Carolina Panthers are releasing the former first-overall pick from the 2014 NFL draft, Jadeveon Clowney.
Obviously, Clowney did not live up to the expectations of a first-overall pick, or else he would not be looking for his fourth team in as many years, but he still provides value in the right situation, and that right situation could be in Chicago.
For one, Clowney fits the mold of pass rushers that Dennis Allen likes to have. He stands six-foot-six and 266 pounds and boasts long, 34.5" arms. He may not be quite as shifty as he was 11 years ago, but he can still get after the quarterback.
Also, Clowney would not be expected to anchor Chicago's pass rush, which lessens the pressure on him. Montez Sweat remains Chicago's top defensive end, and the additions of Dayo Odeyingbo and even Shemar Turner would allow for Clowney to not have to play more snaps than he could handle.
Poles has mentioned before that the way to win championships is by having 'waves of pass rushers' to send after opposing quarterbacks. Here's a prime opportunity to get one step closer to that ideal.