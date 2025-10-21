Streaking Bears being big underdogs to 1-win Ravens hints at Lamar Jackson injury news
The Chicago Bears are one of the NFL's hottest teams with a four-game winning streak. Their opponent this week - the Baltimore Ravens - has lost four in a row and is the league's biggest disappointment this season.
So how is it that the 1-5 Ravens are favored by a touchdown over the 4-2 Bears? Two words: Lamar. Jackson.
Jackson, the two-time MVP, missed the last two games with a hamstring injury. He is expected to return this week against the Bears as the Ravens come off their Bye. The dual-threat quarterback, however, did not participate in Baltimore's Monday practice.
MORE: After sloppy play vs. Saints, Bears' Caleb Williams issues 'devastating' warning to NFL
With backup Cooper Rush replacing Jackson the last two games, the Ravens scored a total of only 13 points.
The oddsmakers are obviously convinced Jackson will play Sunday. If he can't go, the line will move significantly toward Chicago. In four starts this season, he has thrown 10 touchdowns and ran for another while amassing more than 1,000 combined yards.
While the Bears look for a fifth consecutive win to completely dig out of their ugly 0-2 start, expect the Ravens to play with desperation on Sunday ... and with Jackson. Another loss and a 1-6 record would surely be the end of a Baltimore season that began with it being one of the AFC favorites to reach Super Bowl LX along with the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.
MORE: Dennis Allen's sweet revenge and 5 Bears' studs from victory over Saints
Since 2018, Baltimore is 74-32 and averages 28.1 points with Jackson as its starting quarterback. Without him the Ravens are 4-12 and score only 15.4 per game.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.