After sloppy play vs. Saints, Bears' Caleb Williams issues 'devastating' warning to NFL
It's been a while since the Chicago Bears won a game by 10+ points without their "A" game. Sunday at Soldier Field was more like a 'C-" performance, so thanks to the New Orleans Saints for being gracious guests.
Despite numerous botched snaps, 10 penalties, and a secondary collision that prevented an easy interception, the Bears defeated the one-win Saints, 26-14. Look, no one is about to whine about a lack of style points when Ben Johnson's team has put together a four-game winning streak.
MORE: Dennis Allen's sweet revenge and 5 Bears' studs from victory over Saints
The Bears, Denver Broncos and New England Patriots have the NFL's longest current winning streaks.
Best news coming from Sunday's soggy, sloppy win: They realize that performance will beat the Saints, but not many other teams. The defense produced four sacks and four takeaways, but the offense left points on the field and lots of room for improvement.
After throwing for only 172 yards, no touchdowns and an interception, quarterback Caleb Williams took time after the win to issue a warning to the rest of the league.
MORE: Former Bears' head coach impressed with Caleb Williams' evolution in complex offense
"We're going to figure this out. I'm going to figure this out," Williams saaid. "it's going to be real devastating to the other side."
Williams needs to get with center Drew Dalman to "figure out" their snap exchange. They had three hiccups Sunday, once with Dalman comically keeping the ball in his hands.
The Bears get to face another one-win team next week when they travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens.