Dennis Allen's sweet revenge and 5 Bears' studs from victory over Saints

The Chicago Bears' defense produced four takeaways and four sacks in a dominating win over the New Orleans Saints.

Richie Whitt

It certainly wasn't the most aesthetically pleasing victory in the 106-year-old history of the Chicago Bears. But there's nothing ugly about a four-game winning streak.

Despite numerous botched snaps, 10 penalties and a secondary collision that prevented an easy interception, the Bears defeated the one-win New Orleans Saints, 26-14, Sunday at sloppy Soldier Field.

After an ugly 0-2 start, coach Ben Johnson's team has run off four in a row. Quarterback Caleb Williams didn't have his "A" game, but the Bears found a way to beat the Saints for the first time since 2008 and keep the momentum going.

A look at five studs from Sunday's victory:

Nahson Wright

For the second consecutive week he changed the game's vibe with an opportunistic takeaway. Last week it was a recovery of Jayden Daniels' self-inflicted fumble, and Sunday against the Saints it was a diving interception of a woefully underthrown pass and 39-yard return to put the Bears in control. He also, however, accidentally collided with Kevin Byard to cost his teammate a two-interception day.

accidental collision knocked second INT away from Byard Rattler throwing deep balls up for grabs

D'Andre Swift

Not bad for a guy who was limited all week in practice by a groin injury. The running back built on last week's impressive at Washington with another 124 yards and a touchdown.

Dennis Allen

Except for two long drive sandwiched around halftime, his defense dominated and got a measure of revenge on the team that fired him last season. The coordinator's defense produced four takeaways and four sacks to keep Chicago in control all day.

Kyle Monangai

For the first time in his rookie season, we saw the "punch" he caries behind his pads. He not only scored his first NFL touchdown, but several times absorbed first contact and continued forward for positive yards. As a change-of-pace to Swift, he bludgeoned his way to 81 yards on 13 carries..

Jake Moody

We get the feeling that Cairo Santos' thigh injury is getting more painful and serious by the minute. A week after nailing the game-winner at Washington, Moody booted four more field goals. In two games filling in for Santos, he's made 7 of 8.

