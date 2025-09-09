Studs and duds from Chicago Bears' Week 1 loss to Vikings
It was out with the old and in with the new for the Chicago Bears in Week 1's Monday night matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. But by the time the final whistle blew on Chicago's 27-24 loss in gut-wrenching fashion, it felt very much like the same old Bears.
Despite an incredibly promising start by Ben Johnson and his offense, second-year QB Caleb Williams struggled to find his rhythm as the game marched on, and the result was a squad that couldn't keep up with J.J. McCarthy and the Vikings' second-half surge.
Here's who starred, and who struggled, for the Chicago Bears in Week 1.
Stud: Dayo Odeyingbo
So much for the Bears having a problem at defensive end opposite Montez Sweat. Odeyingbo was arguably the best player on the field for Chicago on Monday night, finishing with an unofficial two tackles, one sack, a tackle for loss, and two QB hits.
After signing a three-year, $48 million deal with the Bears in free agency, there was concern that Chicago was paying too much for upside instead of production. If Week 1 was any indication, the Bears may have gotten a bargain with Odeyingbo's contract.
Dud: Colston Loveland
The first-round pick ended his NFL debut with just two catches for 12 yards, and while I still have to break down the All-22 film, he didn't appear to have a strong performance in the run game either. Even when he did get his opportunities as a receiver, he didn't look like he could do much more than we've seen from Kmet over the years. In fact, Kmet made the most impressive play by any tight end in the game (a 31-yard reception).
Stud: Nashon Wright
Wright stepped in for an injured Jaylon Johnson and responded with four tackles and an interception that he returned for a touchdown. If it wasn't for that pick-6, this game would've been over way before the Bears' final desperation drive. Chicago may have a nice find in Wright. He's worth developing and keeping in the rotation on defense.
Dud: Offensive line penalties
Like Loveland, I need to review the All-22 before making a final judgment call on Jonah Jackson and Darnell Wright. However, the right side of the O-line was penalized several times at key moments in the game, directly impacting the loss of scoring opportunities. The Bears' offensive line didn't play poorly, but there were way too many penalties that crippled drives.
Stud: Gervon Dexter
Dexter's presence was felt early in the game, and he managed to finish in the backfield with a sack. If he continues to grow into his frame and natural athletic ability, he could develop into the game-wrecker that Ryan Poles envisioned when he selected him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. It's been a slow burn to get there, but he's definitely improving.
Dud: Caleb Williams
Yep, I had to list Williams as a dud, even though the game began with such exciting promise. William's final stat line looks fine: 16-of-35 for 211 yeards and one touchdown; six carries for 58 yards and a touchdown. But there was just too long of a drought between positive drives. He appeared to miss opportunities downfield, and some of his accuracy problems from 2024 remained. It's only one game, and there were plenty of throws to feel good about his 2025 upside, but getting outplayed by J.J. McCarthy in the season opener isn't what Bears fans hoped for.