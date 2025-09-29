Surprise rookie tops Chicago Bears’ offensive PFF grades in Week 4
For the first time in what feels like forever, the Chicago Bears are celebrating a second consecutive Victory Monday after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders, 25-24, in Week 4.
With their record even at 2-2 and hope restored in the NFC North, the Bears enter their bye week with the kind of momentum teams need to jumpstart a run to playoff contention.
But more will be needed from Chicago's offense to play meaningful football in December, and that boost could come from rookie running back Kyle Monangai, who earned the Bears' highest Pro Football Focus grade on offense in Week 4.
Monangai ended Week 4 with team-best 70.8 PFF grade on offense, albeit in 19 snaps. By comparison, starter D'Andre Swift logged 45 snaps and registered a 62.3 grade.
Monangai's rushing grade (73.3) was the best on the team, and his pass blocking grade was a respectable 76.7.
Coach Ben Johnson has long been saying how much he trusts Monangai to do what's required in his offense, and after Week 4's four carries for 18 yards -- which, sure, the box score isn't much, but he looked the part on his touches -- a much bigger role could be coming for the former Rutgers star.
Veteran guard Joe Thuney had the Bears' second-highest grade on offense (66.6) followed by center Drew Dalman (65.4).
Wide receiver Rome Odunze, who scored a touchdown in his fourth-straight game, was next among Bears players on offense with a 65.3 Pro Football Focus score.
Unfortunately, there was some bad news on the PFF front. Tight end Cole Kmet was horrendous (46.9), and left tackle Braxton Jones was even worse (41.3).
But the worst Chicago Bear on offense was Theo Benedet, the right tackle who made the first start of his career against all-world edge rusher Maxx Crosby.
Benedet was exposed by Crosby and finished Week 4 with a 38.7 grade, including an embarrassing 39.8 run blocking score.