Where the Bears are Weaker and Stronger After Free Agency's Mad Rush

Free agency comes to the NFL in a mad rush, then settles down into a flow, and ends with a trickle.

The rush comes during the period just ended, the legalized tampering period up to the time when contacts get finalized with signatures on paper.

More and more each year, there is an earlier start to this process and it is because of increased trading just before the start of the legalized tampering period. The Bears have made good use of this the last two seasons.

As the steady flow of free agents continues, the money goes down. Fewer big names remain.

We have been doing a solid job in FA what do you mean — Freshbluntz (@freshbluntz) March 12, 2026

The end result of all of this is to set up the team for the draft and make clear the areas they most need to address.

The early rush hasn't done a lot to improve their overall football ability but it has damaged one aspect of their team best described as an intangible area.

They had more experience and leadership leave the locker room than any team can usually stand to lose.

Kevin Byard, DJ Moore, and Tremaine Edmunds all had been captains at some point during their time with the Bears and are gone. Byard was a captain last year and all three had been in 2024. Drew Dalman was the center of the offensive line and responsible for line calls, a sort of quarterback on the blocking front.

Apparently they won't have Jaquan Brisker back as he remains one of the top unsigned safeties. With most of those graded higher gone, he could command a better price from some team.

NFL Twitter making fun of Bears twitter for tweets about free agency



But you know what they stopped making fun of?



Bears not winning the division or not a playoff game pic.twitter.com/Tujn2APWIE — 𓋹 (@SadeekCreates) March 10, 2026

This intangible can't be accounted for in analyzing the talent itself.

Here's where the Bears are better, weaker or uchanged after the initial mad rush of free agency.

Offensive Line: Weaker

Garrett Bradbury obviously can't compare to Dalman. Even though he has been in a Super Bowl, he accounts for less than half the salary cap hit Dalman did and was graded only as a mid-level center by Pro Football Focus. They have virtually the same left tackle crew but are worse than last season due to Ozzy Trapilo's injury. Getting Braxton Jones back, assuming he is now healthy, will provide experience but he's going to need to prove his blocking is back to 2023-24 levels. The addition of Jedrick Wills is a boost to training camp depth but he hasn't had a starter's share of plays since 2022 and missed last season injured. Think of him more as a Jordan McFadden type except at tackle instead of guard. He could be a swing tackle if they don't think of Theo Benedet for that role or if they intend to change Benedet's position to interior offensive lineman. Until Trapilo's return at full healthy, they're worse, and they would be anyway with Dalman gone.

If your team is dumb enough to sign Jedrick “get beat off the ball and just stand there” Wills



I don’t feel bad for you

pic.twitter.com/5Qx9qULDUU — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) March 5, 2026

Wide receiver: Weaker

You can't take the gutsiest big-play veteran out of the lineup and make up for what he did without adding the same qualities back into he mix. Moore played every receiver position, blocked and ran the ball out of the backfield or on end-around plays. The only way to prove they'd improved themselves or even be the same here is by playing some games because almost all of the other receivers are very young. They did get back an all-purpose gadget type in former Lions free agent Kalif Raymond, who knows Ben Johnson's offense better than his predecessor, Olamide Zaccheaus. He also catches the ball better. Still, he has always been regarded as a lesser target in the offense at Detroit and will be in Chicago.

DJ Moore, forever a Bear



Get the NFL is a business, but no denial this one hurts



Rooting for him pic.twitter.com/CExfIUGFkh — Just Another Year Chicago: Bears (@JAYChi_Bears) March 5, 2026

Tight end: Weaker

They lost third tight end Durham Smythe, who was a blocking tight end and had only six targets. He signed with the Ravens. A third tight end doesn't seem important but the Bears lined up in 13-personnel packages (three tight ends) 8.52% of the time, the fifth most in the league per Sumer Sports Analytic. Someone is going to need to be the blocking tight end. Smythe wasn't regarded by Pro Football Focus as a better run blocker than Cole Kmet or Colston Loveland last year. Replacing him shouldn't be that hard but they haven't yet. This could still come from a lower-level free agent signing or they could let Stephen Carlson do it or turn to Nikola Kalinic, a Canadian college player added last year to their practice squad who they were very high on for his special teams abilities. Either way, they don't have the blocking experience now at third tight end that they had with Smythe.

Doesn’t matter but posting this for Durham Smythe sake. Awful holding call. #DaBears #Bears pic.twitter.com/eYO49EMNbT — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) December 14, 2025

Running back: Unchanged

Despite a lot of rumblings, D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai remain in place and Roschon Johnson is still the third after another season plagued injuries. Brittain Brown might be the third best back based on last year's efforts.

Quarterback: Unchanged

At least for now, it's the same personnel. Tyson Bagent trade discussion didn't amount to anything but give teams time from now until the draft to make a decision on personnel and they might make an offer the Bears can't refuse, like a Day 2 pick.

With the Chicago Bears resigning Case Keenum, it seems like we’re moving on from backup QB Tyson Bagent.



Was this the right move Bears fans? pic.twitter.com/JqzKcQ84Ri — BearsMuse (@ChiBearsMuse) March 10, 2026

Defensive Line: Weaker

Defensive tackle can't be considered stronger when neither free agent addition—Kentavius Street or Neville Gallimore—played more than a third of their defensive plays over tackle or on the edge, and neither has been graded by PFF as even an average run defender. Gallimore is extremely fast for a big man but the two have been weak at stopping the run and improved nothing at a weak spot. As for an edge rusher ... well ... we're waiting. Bradley Chubb went off the board on Wednesday as more edges are vanishing. Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Dominique Robinson have not signed back in Chicago and Robinson went to Houston. The two weren't very good, but at least they were warm bodies. Shemar Turner is still there but no one is sure where he plays or if he can after an ACL tear.

With the Bears reportedly signing defensive lineman Kentavius Street, he becomes the third player on the roster who went to North Carolina State, joining Joe Thuney and Garrett Bradbury. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) March 10, 2026

Linebacker: Unchanged

They made a change by releasing Tremaine Edmunds and signing Devin Bush. The difference is Bush produced more consistently as a run stopper last year and is very fast to the ball and in coverage. However, besides losing Edmunds' leadership, they give up 5 inches of height and a long reach in defending the pass. Signing back D'Marco Jackson is a positive, but he's not a net gain because he already was already part of this defense. It's probably more accurate to call them different at linebacker, but improvement isn't obvious at this point.

Coby Bryant dropped an easy interception because he wanted to hit stick lmaoo pic.twitter.com/p97fvUN0Ok — John (@iam_johnw) February 9, 2026

Secondary: Weaker

The empty spot at starting safety alongside new safety Coby Bryant makes it impossible to call this better secondary. They added Cam Lewis but he's more of a slot cornerback or who can play some safety and a depth piece. Some will regard losing Nahshon Wright as weakening the roster. It is when not another outside cornerback has been added as a replacement. It might be Terell Smith or Zah Frazier but inexperience and injuries for both keep anyone from suggesting they can be what Wright was last year—a Pro Bowl player who left for only $5.5 million a year.

The moment Dalman retired, it became a scramble to recover and any thought of improving the roster in free agency flew out the window.



Bears need to hit on their draft picks. https://t.co/kghBIqs5Zw — Blake (@SoldierFieldBlg) March 11, 2026

Special teams: Weaker

Raymond has been every bit as good or better than Devin Duvernay was as a punt returner. The net loss here is Duvernay was an above-average kick returner, too, and Raymond doesn't really do this. Also, Raymond is coming off a poor season as a punt returner.

Kalif Raymond is a versatile offensive peice. Lined up 42% slot 58% wide last year.



Passer rating when targeted over 120 the last 3 years and he’s a solid blocker.



Solid returner. 16th best KR ave (26.8) 29th PR ave (7.5) vet presence in the WR room. #DaBears #Bears pic.twitter.com/iKSn4m2vyJ — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) March 11, 2026

Overall: Weaker

It's an exaggeration to say they're weaker across the board. However, it's close to being weaker at every position. It's a good thing for Poles that the free agency period includes many lower-cost players who can still come in over the next month and a half before the draft and make a difference because the holes are there.

The goal should be to have their roster in a position where they're going to be obviously strengthened coming out of the draft. It looks a long way from that status at the moment.

Ah yes the Bears freed up a ton of cap space to sign absolutely nobody. — Dame‼️🇺🇸 (@WindyCityBearss) March 9, 2026

