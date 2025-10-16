The Chicago Bears are having a season unlike anything fans have seen in 30 years
The Chicago Bears will enter Week 7's game against the New Orleans Saints (1-5) with a 3-2 record, a three-game winning streak, and a win after their bye.
It's unfamiliar territory for Bears Nation.
And it gets even more unusual.
The Bears -- yes, the Chicago Bears -- are the only team in the NFL to score at least 21 points in their first five games of the season, an accomplishment this franchise hasn't achieved since 1995.
Oh, that wonderful 1995 season.
That's the year that Erik Kramer set the Chicago Bears' elusive single-season passing records.
Kramer threw for 3,838 yards and 29 touchdowns that year, one that ended with the Bears winning nine games and just missing a playoff berth. They won six of their first eight games but imploded down the stretch in what ultimately became a waste of one of the best offensive seasons in team history.
Now, 30 years later, Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson have a chance to rewrite those records.
Williams is on pace to become the Bears' first-ever 4,000-yard passer. He's also tracking to eclipse 30 touchdowns.
Hopefully, Chicago will avoid the same end-of-season fate that those 1995 Bears suffered. The Kramer-led team finished third place in the then-NFC Central. Williams' Bears currently reside in last place in the NFC North (although, they're one of three teams with three wins).
A fourth win is very much within reach in Sunday's clash against the Saints, who, while not a complete pushover, are one of the few games on the Bears' schedule that most fans penciled as a win in preseason projections.