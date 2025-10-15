Caleb Williams Record Watch: How Bears QB is pacing as Week 7 approaches
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is off to a strong start in 2025. In fact, he's off to such a strong start that he might rewrite the Bears' single-season passing records by the time the year ends.
Here's how Williams' stats look right now:
Attempts: 159
Completions: 98
Completion Percentage: 61.6
Yards: 1,179
Touchdowns: 9
Interceptions: 2
What does all this mean? At his current pace, Williams will end the 2025 season with 4,009 yards, 31 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
For all the negativity that's surrounded Williams (I'm looking at you, Troy Aikman), the second-year quarterback is trending to break Erik Kramer's single-season passing yards record (3,838) and single-season passing touchdown record (29).
Both records have stood since 1995.
That's 30 years of Chicago Bears quarterbacks who haven't accomplished what Williams is on pace to.
That includes Jay Cutler. And Mitch Trubisky. And Justin Fields. And many, many more.
Caleb Williams' rookie season was good for the fifth-best single-season passing yards total. His 20 passing touchdowns last year ranked 12th-best.
Consider this, too: Williams could conceivably end his second year with the Bears already one-third of the way toward setting the team's franchise career passing record, one that's currently held by Jay Cutler (23,443 yards).
Next up for Williams and the Chicago Bears' passing attack is the New Orleans Saints, who enter Week 7 with the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense. The Saints are allowing 213.3 yards per game through the air.
Williams has a good chance to throw multiple touchdowns in this game, too. The Saints are ranked 29th in the NFL, allowing 2.3 touchdown passes per game.