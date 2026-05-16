Chicago Bears Predicted to Go 11-6, but Caleb Williams Faces New Pressure in 2026

In 2026, the Chicago Bears will be looking to do something they haven't done in two decades: make the playoff two years in a row.

The last time the Bears did that was in 2005 and 2006, with the latter year being their last Super Bowl appearance. Since then, Chicago has made the postseason in 2010, 2018 and 2020, only to fall short and take a step back the following year each time.

With the release of the Bears' 2026 schedule on Thursday, Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano has posted his win-loss predictions for every team and he has the Bears going 11-6 and breaking their post-playoff season drought. He did not, however, has the Bears winning the division and instead he pegs the Detroit Lions as the NFC North champions.

Manzano believes the Bears will accomplish that feat despite the added pressure Chicago has that comes from increased attention and expectations.

"The Caleb Williams hype is real based on what he showed in the second half of last season. If Williams enters superstar status in his third season, Chicago will be in the mix for the postseason for many years," Manzano wrote. "However, this is still a young team, and it won’t catch opponents by surprise in 2026.

"There could be a drop-off while Johnson waits for his inexperienced players to make the most of their opportunities, such as Rome Odunze stepping into the No. 1 wide receiver role after DJ Moore was traded to Buffalo. There could also be added pressure from having to play in seven stand-alone games."

The Bears will have a total of seven stand-alone games in 2026, as Manzano points out. Chicago has five primetime games and will be playing on both Christmas and Thanksgiving, also.

To compare, Chicago had three primetime games in 2025. This is what happens when a team has the kind of success Chicago had last season. It also helps to have an exciting quarterback in Caleb Williams and a top-notch coach like Ben Johnson that make for must-see television.

The good and bad of Chicago's schedule

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

There is more good than bad about the Bears' schedule.

For starters, Chicago has the sixth-toughest strength of schedule in the NFL for this coming season based on 2026 win totals for their opponents from Vegas oddsmakers. The Bears' schedule includes a whopping seven 2025 playoff teams.

The Bears will also be operating on short rest for six of their 17 games (Weeks 4, 7, 9, 12, 15, 16).

On the bright side, the Bears will travel the third-fewest miles in the NFL, and they will still have a much better net rest differential than their opponents at +15, which is the second-highest in the NFL since 2002.