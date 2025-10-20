TJ Edwards leads the way in Bears' Week 7 PFF defensive grades, but he wasn't alone
The Chicago Bears' defense was on another level in Week 7's win over the New Orleans Saints.
Literally, another level.
The Bears entered the game ranked 31st against the run. Yes, they were the second-worst run defense in the NFL.
But in Sunday's 26-14 win, Chicago allowed just 44 rushing yards on 17 carries. It was no easy task, considering the Saints boast one of the NFL's top running backs in Alvin Kamara.
The Bears were dominant against the pass, too. They intercepted Spencer Rattler three times, and sacked him four times.
It was a true revenge game for coordinator Dennis Allen, who proved one team's trash is another's treasure.
The biggest X-factor in the Chicago Bears' dominant defensive performance was linebacker T.J. Edwards who earned the highest Pro Football Focus grade on the team in Week 7 (including on offense).
Edwards ended the Saints game with an 86.8 grade, including an elite 90.5 score in pass coverage. His season grade is now an 89.9, as he continues what could end up being the best year of his career.
T.J. Edwards ended Week 7 with seven tackles, one tackle for loss, and two passes defended.
As for the rest of the Bears' defense, cornerback Nashon Wright was fantastic, earning an 85.9 grade from PFF, which included an 87.6 coverage score.
Gervon Dexter's 76.6 was third among regular starters, while Kyler Gordon's 74.1 qualified as fourth.
Gordon was given an 80.8 coverage score against New Orleans.
All told, the Chicago Bears' defense had a much-needed 2025 season arrival in a game that could've easily been overlooked as they prepare for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8.
For now, Edwards and the rest of the Bears' defenders can feel good about how they absolutely stomped the Saints' offense.