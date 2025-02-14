Unexpected position dubbed Chicago Bears' biggest offseason roster decision
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Ben Johnson have a lot of work to do this offseason as they parse through the roster to restore a winning culture inside Halas Hall.
The team's needs are obvious, beginning with the offensive and defensive lines. The layers of needs within those entire position groups run deep, and critical decisions must be made that will impact the Bears' starting lineup.
It's why the latest analysis by Pro Football Focus of the Bears' biggest roster decision is a bit of a surprise.
No, PFF didn't tab guard or offensive tackle as the most pressing decision for Poles. They didn't offer edger rusher or defesive tackle, either. Instead, Pro Football Focus believes the Bears' biggest roster decision will come at running back.
"Swift’s performance, coupled with Johson’s intention to run the ball, has led many around the football world to speculate about upgrades — but pinpointing the location is tricky," PFF's Bradley Locker wrote. "This year’s group of free-agent running backs doesn’t feature any legitimately consistent superstars, as only Aaron Jones resides in the top 20 of PFF’s rankings. The good news is that this draft is loaded at the position, but identifying when the Bears will want to pull the trigger — with other needs along the offensive line and defensive line — isn’t easy. Could it be with Jeanty at No. 10, or on Day 2 with someone like Kaleb Johnson or Cam Skattebo?"
Are the Bears ready to move on from D'Andre Swift?
The Chicago Bears didn't get the return on investment they were hoping for from Swift after signing him to a three-year, $24 million deal during the 2024 free-agency period. His contract calls for a $8.7 million dead-cap hit if Poles decides to cut ties after one season, which makes it highly unlikely Swift will be one and done in Chicago.
But that doesn't mean he'll begin 2025 as the unquestioned starter in the Bears' backfield. Instead, it's more likely Ben Johnson will target a running back he feels more comfortable trusting with the RB1 duties, while shifting Swift into more of a third-down/rotational running back role.
The Chicago Bears won't use the 2025 free agency period to add to their running back room. Veteran star Aaron Jones, while talented, doesn't fit the team's long-term vision, and his expected market value makes having him and Swift on the payroll a ridiculous option.
Instead, there's a good chance the Bears will target a running back on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft. North Carolina's Omarion Hampton and Iowa's Kaleb Johnson make the most sense, as both prospects offer more of a between-the-tackles style than Swift, who left way too many yards on the field last season because of his inability to run through contact.
Assuming the Chicago Bears use a second-round pick on a running back in 2025, Swift's tenure under Ben Johnson will be short-lived. He carries a $1.3 million dead-cap hit in 2026, which is an easy pill for the Bears to swallow in the not-too-distant future.
