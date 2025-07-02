Unexpected rookie emerges as biggest offseason surprise for Bears
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles has constructed a sound roster from top to bottom during the 2025 NFL offseason. Whether via trades, free agency signings, or the 2025 NFL Draft, Poles has added a quality mix of starters and top reserves that should put the Bears in position to challenge for a playoff berth this year.
In fact, there were very few moves that Poles made that qualify as surprises. He traded for two new guards, signed a new center and edge rusher, and drafted top-shelf playmakers, all after hiring the top head coaching candidate of the last several years.
But if there was one Poles decision that raised eyebrows among Bears fans and analysts, it was his use of a 2025 fourth-round pick on Maryland linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II.
Some draft experts had Hyppolite rated as an undrafted free agent, while others had him as nothing higher than a seventh-round pick. As a result, Hyppolite was viewed as one of the bigger reaches of the 2025 draft.
But all that is in the past now. What round a player was drafted is trumped by their on-field performance, both good and bad. For Hyppolite, it's been a whole lot of good so far.
He was recently named the Chicago Bears' biggest offseason surprise by ESPN.
While the search for Chicago's No. 3 linebacker isn't the sexiest of position battles, Hyppolite -- a fourth-rounder with a 4.39 second 40 time -- made early impressions on the coaching staff. "He's done a great job adjusting to that speed as we've gone through, and that's going to have to show up once we do get the pads on," Johnson said. "But I think he's been improving every single day, and really, we're hoping that course continues."- Courtney Cronin, ESPN.com
The good news for the Bears is that the expectations on Hyppolite aren't very high. If he develops into a solid rotational linebacker and core special teamer, the fourth-round pick will have been well spent. If he's anything better than that? It's a home run.