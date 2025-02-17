Veteran tight end dubbed Chicago Bears' likely salary cap casualty in 2025 NFL offseason
The Chicago Bears are gearing up for another exciting NFL offseason. With the league's biggest head coaching hire in Ben Johnson, the fifth-most salary cap space, and four of the first 72 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, there's plenty for Bears fans to feel good about.
But not every move the Bears make will add to the roster. Some players, like Teven Jenkins, aren't expected to return once free agency begins, and veterans may be shown the door. Several goodbyes are on the way.
One veteran at risk of receiving his pink slip is tight end Gerald Everett, who was one of GM Ryan Poles' notable free-agent signings just a year ago.
In a recent breakdown of every team's most likely salary cap casualty, the Athletic's Kevin Fishbain bet on Everett being that guy for the Bears.
"After signing a two-year, $12 million contract to be the pass-catching tight end to complement Cole Kmet, Everett fell into the Bears’ No. 2 tight end curse," Fishbain wrote. "He finished with only eight catches for 36 yards. With a $6.5 million cap hit in 2025 and only $1 million of dead cap if he’s cut, it’s hard to see Everett sticking around to be part of Ben Johnson’s offense. He’ll be 31 in June, and while the Bears’ coaches clearly struggled last year to incorporate the tight end position, Everett’s poor production and high cap charge are a bad combo."
Gerald Everett was a victim of circumstance with the Bears in 2024
Everett was never expected to be a game-changing addition to the Chicago Bears' offense last season, but his total lack of impact is an indictment on Shane Waldron and the entire previous Bears' coaching staff.
Remember, Cole Kmet had his least productive season since his rookie year in 2024, highlighting how poorly the tight ends were utilized in the passing game.
Ultimately, whether Everett stays will depend largely on Ben Johnson's assessment of him. As a former tight ends coach, Johnson is the ideal person to evaluate Everett's worth.
