Bears Given Clear Trade Option in NFL Draft After AFC General Manager Creates Buzz

The Chicago Bears are sitting with the No. 25 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and must do everything they can to get out of the first round with a player who can help them immediately.

That's not a requirement, but it would certainly help to get a player who doesn't need a ton of development to make an immediate impact during a season in which Chicago has Super Bowl aspirations.

One way the Bears can do that is to trade up from the No. 25 pick and one team they should have their eye on is the Cleveland Browns, who appear to be open for business.

Browns willing to trade

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Browns general manager Andrew Berry has made it quite clear his team is willing to move out of the No. 6 pick and trade down.

“I don’t know that (we’ll find a trade partner), but I would tell you guys, I don’t know that we’re going to be picking six at the end of April, and if we are picking six, I have no idea what we’re going to take at this point," Berry said, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

While Berry did not mention the No. 24 pick, which is obviously our focus for the Bears here, it's pretty safe to assume he'll be listening to offers for that selection, also.

A bigger trade than you think

The 50th anniversary of the draft selection of Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A move up just one spot from No. 25 to No. 24 might seem like an insignificant one for the Bears, but that one spot could be the difference between Chicago landing a player it covets.

Behind Chicago you have teams like the Buffalo Bills (No. 26) and San Francisco 49ers (No. 27) who have similar needs along the defensive line as the Bears do.

Chicago could have its sights set on a particular prospect, only to have that prospect snatched from their grasp after Cleveland trades their pick to San Francisco or Buffalo.

According to the NFL Draft Trade Value Chart, the difference between the Browns' and Bears' picks are just 20 points.

That means something as simple as swapping Day 2 or 3 picks with the Browns would get Chicago up the one spot.

That's a small price to pay for the Bears avoiding having a player taken from them and having to live with that for years to come if said player pans out.