Video breakdown of Bears' tackle Theo Benedet proves he's the real deal
No one would've predicted the Chicago Bears' left tackle position would come down to veteran Braxton Jones and second-year unknown Canadian product Theo Benedet. But that's where the Bears and coach Ben Johnson are right now as Week 2 of the 2025 preseason is on deck.
Benedet appears to have passed rookie second-round pick Ozzy Trapilo in the left tackle competition, and is expected to get a big chunk of reps against the Buffalo Bills as Chicago's coaching staff zeros in on who LT1 will be on opening weekend.
Benedet had his 15 minutes of fame during last summer's Hard Knocks, when he infamously showed off his eagle speedo.
In case you forgot, check it out:
And while that video is what launched Benedet onto Bears fans radars, the latest video breakdown of the former University of Britich Columbia star's performance against the Dolphins in Chicago's Week 1 preseason game.
NFL Network's Brian Baldinger, who's long been recognized for his fantastic film breakdowns, was clearly impressed by Benedet's performance.
Check out the breakdown:
It's an impressive series of clips for a guy who was essentially an afterthought once the 2025 NFL Draft concluded. In fact, he wasn't much of a consideration before the Draft, either.
Now, there's a legitimate chance he could be blocking Caleb Williams' blindside in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.