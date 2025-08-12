WATCH: Every snap Bears' first-round pick Colston Loveland played vs. Dolphins
Chicago Bears fans got their first glimpse of 2025 first-round pick Colston Loveland in the team's preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins. And while Loveland's reps were limited, he still gave fans a look at his pass-catching chops.
Loveland finished with one catch for eight yards on two targets, and mixed it up with Dolphins defenders on a few running plays.
Check out all of his snaps below:
Loveland missed the Bears' offseason workout program while he recovered from shoulder surgery, but he's been a full participant during training camp. Chicago selected him with the 10th overall pick with the expectation he'd be a pass-catching mismatch in Ben Johnson's offense, and Johnson wasted little time calling his number early in the Bears' preseason opener.
Unfortunately, Loveland was at the other end of Tyson Bagent's throws. Caleb Williams didn't suit up for Week 1, but he's expected to play against the Buffalo Bills in the team's next preseason matchup. Assuming he does, you can bet he, too, will have a quick trigger targeting Loveland in key situations.
The Bears' 2025 rookie class will prove to be crtical to whatever success the team has this year. Loveland and second-round picks Luther Burden and Ozzy Trapilo all must deliver as rookies.
Trapilo continues to be in a training camp battle with Braxton Jones for the starting left tackle role. Burden, meanwhile, is playing catch up as he tries to unseat veteran Olamide Zaccheaus for the WR3 gig.