WATCH: Highlights from Chicago Bears' 2025 rookie minicamp
The Chicago Bears kicked off their 2025 rookie minicamp on Friday, and we have highlights.
Just not of first-round pick, Colston Loveland.
Loveland will focus on mental reps as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery. He's expected to make a full recovery in time for training camp in late-July.
The rest of the Bears' rookies took to the grass, including running back Kyle Monangai, who despite being a seventh-round pick has a chance to emerge as a real factor in Chicago's backfield.
He went through bag drills in this clip:
Second-round pick Shemar Turner, who's expected to be a big part of the Bears' defensive line rotation, showed off his movement skills in individual drills, too.
One of the more impressive clips is of offensive tackle (and second-round pick) Ozzy Trapilo. Dudes as big as him shouldn't move this effortlessly:
And then there's linebacker Ruben Hyppolite, the most criticized of all the Chicago Bears draft picks. The fourth-round selection was viewed more as an undrafted free agent prior to the 2025 draft. None of that matters now; he'll have a chance to earn reps at linebacker and certainly on special teams.
And how about a first look at new running backs coach Eric Bieniemy:
It wouldn't be a first look at the Chicago Bears rookies if we didn't at least have a picture of Colston Loveland, right? So, here ya go:
The Chicago Bears 2025 rookie minicamp will run through Sunday, May 11, before making way for Offseason Team Activities (OTAs) on May 20-22, May 27-30, and June 9-11.