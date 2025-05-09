Bear Digest

WATCH: Highlights from Chicago Bears' 2025 rookie minicamp

Check out some highlights from Day 1 of the Chicago Bears' 2025 rookie minicamp

Bryan Perez

The Chicago Bears kicked off their 2025 rookie minicamp on Friday, and we have highlights.

Just not of first-round pick, Colston Loveland.

Loveland will focus on mental reps as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery. He's expected to make a full recovery in time for training camp in late-July.

The rest of the Bears' rookies took to the grass, including running back Kyle Monangai, who despite being a seventh-round pick has a chance to emerge as a real factor in Chicago's backfield.

He went through bag drills in this clip:

Second-round pick Shemar Turner, who's expected to be a big part of the Bears' defensive line rotation, showed off his movement skills in individual drills, too.

One of the more impressive clips is of offensive tackle (and second-round pick) Ozzy Trapilo. Dudes as big as him shouldn't move this effortlessly:

And then there's linebacker Ruben Hyppolite, the most criticized of all the Chicago Bears draft picks. The fourth-round selection was viewed more as an undrafted free agent prior to the 2025 draft. None of that matters now; he'll have a chance to earn reps at linebacker and certainly on special teams.

And how about a first look at new running backs coach Eric Bieniemy:

It wouldn't be a first look at the Chicago Bears rookies if we didn't at least have a picture of Colston Loveland, right? So, here ya go:

The Chicago Bears 2025 rookie minicamp will run through Sunday, May 11, before making way for Offseason Team Activities (OTAs) on May 20-22, May 27-30, and June 9-11.

