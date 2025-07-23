WATCH: Video highlights from Day 1 of Chicago Bears training camp
Chicago Bears training camp is here, and we have video highlights to prove it.
The Chicago Bears officially returned to the practice field for Day 1 of training camp, and while the offense got off to a shaky start, the vibes are still as high as they've been in many years for this team.
Sure, Caleb Williams threw an interception on his first pass. And, yeah, Ben Johnson benched the first-team offense after several alingment mistaks, but who's counting?
Instead, Bears football is back. And it'll get better with every practice.
For now, check out some of these highlights from Day 1:
Caleb Williams
DJ Moore
Rome Odunze
General Bears practice highlight
We'll have more Chicago Bears training camp videos as they make their rounds through social media.
