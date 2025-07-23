Bear Digest

WATCH: Video highlights from Day 1 of Chicago Bears training camp

Chicago Bears training camp is here, and we have video highlights to prove it.

Bryan Perez

The Chicago Bears officially returned to the practice field for Day 1 of training camp, and while the offense got off to a shaky start, the vibes are still as high as they've been in many years for this team.

Sure, Caleb Williams threw an interception on his first pass. And, yeah, Ben Johnson benched the first-team offense after several alingment mistaks, but who's counting?

Instead, Bears football is back. And it'll get better with every practice.

For now, check out some of these highlights from Day 1:

Caleb Williams

DJ Moore

Rome Odunze

General Bears practice highlight

We'll have more Chicago Bears training camp videos as they make their rounds through social media.

