Week 6 prediction: Can the Bears take down the Commanders?
Revenge is a dish best served cold. For the Chicago Bears' revenge game against the Washington Commanders, it'll be about 55 degrees and rainy in Monday night's Week 6 Fail Mary rematch.
Whether or not the Bears actually get their revenge will depend mostly on Dennis Allen's defense stoppying Commanders' quarterback Jayden Daniels and the NFL's top rushing attack.
It's a bad matchup for Chicago, who enter Week 6 with the 31st-ranked run defense.
It should help that the Bears are coming off their bye week, but that was the case last year when these teams met up, too. And we know how that ended.
Still, these aren't the 2024 Bears. That was a team that took on the personality of its coach, Matt Eberflus.
If Eberflus was good for anything, it was choking late in games. Ben Johnson's Bears feel like a very different team, one that can finish off opponents like they did in Week 4's win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Regardless, any chance the Bears will have in this game will come down to the play of quarterback Caleb Williams, who undoubtedly wants to get his first win over 2024 NFL Draft classmate, Jayden Daniels.
“It’s a pretty bad-ass class, right?” Williams said of Daniels and the 2024 QBs this week. “Six QBs going within the first round, within the first 12. So yeah, it’s a pretty good draft class. Obviously, guys are playing well. Just about all the guys. I think it’s going to turn out like a good one.”
Williams and Daniels will be compared to each other throughout their careers; it's what happens when quarterbacks are drafted first and second overall. Their first matchup was a unforgettable. Monday night's could very well be, too.
Call it a hunch, but I think the Chicago Bears are ready to announce their arrival as a viable playoff team in primetime. I think Caleb Williams is ready to announce his arrival as a true franchise quarterback, too. And I think Ben Johnson is ready to announce his arrival as one of the NFL's most talented head coaches.
All that adds up to a Chicago Bears win, which is also what I think is coming on Monday night.
Final score? Bears 27, Commanders 17.