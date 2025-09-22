What Caleb Williams told Luther Burden III before explosive touchdown pass in Week 3
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is very confident in his arm. He has every right to be, too.
Since becoming the Bears' starter in 2024, Williams has dazzled with several jaw-dropping throws that displayed his raw arm talent, and in Sunday's Week 3 win over the Dallas Cowboys, he made what may have been the best throw of his pro career so far.
You know the one: the 65-yard rope to rookie wide receiver Luther Burden III:
Williams shared the advice he gave Burden about that play after the game, and... it's epic.
“I told Luther, ‘You won’t outrun me during the game. So just run,’” Williams said.
Safe to say, Williams was right.
What. A. Throw.
“Shoot, it was a great play call by Coach,” Burden said. “Great protection from the O-line. Great ball by Caleb. It was a highly executed play.”
Burden deserves his fair share of credit on the touchdown, too. He sold the run fake brilliantly, forcing the safety to take a false step. It was deuces from there.
“I’m selling run,” Burden added. “I saw the safety come down and, shoot, I’m getting right on top of him.”
Burden finished Week 3 second on the Bears with three receptions and first in yards, registering his first 100-yard game of his career.
It's certainly a sign of things to come for the 2025 second-round pick, who looked like the most explosive skill player on the Chicago Bears' roster.
But as Caleb Williams noted, just not explosive enough to outrun his cannon of an arm.