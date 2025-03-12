Where the Chicago Bears pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after compensatory picks announced
The NFL announced the complete list of compensatory selections for the 2025 NFL draft on Tuesday, and, of course, the Chicago Bears didn't receive any.
In fact, the compensatory selections added to the 2025 draft order knocks some of the Bears' picks down a few spots.
Yeah, that's frustrating.
Here's the complete and updated 2025 NFL Draft order.:
Round 1
1) Tennessee Titans
2) Cleveland Browns
3) New York Giants
4) New England Patriots
5) Jacksonville Jaguars
6) Las Vegas Raiders
7) New York Jets
8) Carolina Panthers
9) New Orleans Saints
10) Chicago Bears
11) San Francisco 49ers
12) Dallas Cowboys
13) Miami Dolphins
14) Indianapolis Colts
15) Atlanta Falcons
16) Arizona Cardinals
17) Cincinnati Bengals
18) Seattle Seahawks
19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20) Denver Broncos
21) Pittsburgh Steelers
22) Los Angeles Chargers
23) Green Bay Packers
24) Minnesota Vikings
25) Houston Texans
26) Los Angeles Rams
27) Baltimore Ravens
28) Detroit Lions
29) Washington Commanders
30) Buffalo Bills
31) Kansas City Chiefs
32) Philadelphia Eagles
Round 2
33) Cleveland Browns
34) New York Giants
35) Tennessee Titans
36) Jacksonville Jaguars
37) Las Vegas Raiders
38) New England Patriots
39) Chicago Bears (from Carolina)
40) New Orleans Saints
41) Chicago Bears
42) New York Jets
43) San Francisco 49ers
44) Dallas Cowboys
45) Indianapolis Colts
46) Atlanta Falcons
47) Arizona Cardinals
48) Miami Dolphins
49) Cincinnati Bengals
50) Seattle Seahawks
51) Denver Broncos
52) Pittsburgh Steelers
53) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54) Green Bay Packers
55) Los Angeles Chargers
56) Buffalo Bills (from Minnesota through Houston)
57) Carolina Panthers (from Rams)
58) Houston Texans
59) Baltimore Ravens
60) Detroit Lions
61) Washington Commanders
62) Buffalo Bills
63) Kansas City Chiefs
64) Philadelphia Eagles
Round 3
65) New York Giants
66) Kansas City Chiefs (from Tennessee)
67) Cleveland Browns
68) Las Vegas Raiders
69) New England Patriots
70) Jacksonville Jaguars
71) New Orleans Saints
72) Chicago Bears
73) New York Jets
74) Carolina Panthers
75) San Francisco 49ers
76) Dallas Cowboys
77) New England Patriots (from Atlanta)
78) Arizona Cardinals
79) Washington Commanders (from Miami through Philadelphia)
80) Indianapolis Colts
81) Cincinnati Bengals
82) Seattle Seahawks
83) Pittsburgh Steelers
84) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
85) Denver Broncos
86) Los Angeles Chargers
87) Green Bay Packers
88) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Minnesota)
89) Houston Texans
90) Los Angeles Rams
91) Baltimore Ravens
92) Las Vegas Raiders (from Detroit through N.Y. Jets)
93) New Orleans (from Washington)
94) Cleveland (from Buffalo)
95) Kansas City Chiefs
96) Philadelphia Eagles
97) Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)
98) Miami Dolphins (Compensatory Selection)
99) New York Giants (Compensatory Selection)
100) San Francisco 49ers (Special Compensatory Selection)
101) Los Angeles Rams (Special Compensatory Selection)
102) Detroit Lions (Special Compensatory Selection)
Round 4
103) Tennessee Titans
104) Cleveland Browns
105) New York Giants
106) New England Patriots
107) Jacksonville Jaguars
108) Las Vegas Raiders
109) Buffalo Bills (from Chicago)
110) New York Jets
111) Carolina Panthers
112) New Orleans Saints
113) San Francisco 49ers
114) Chicago Bears (from Carolina)
115) Arizona Cardinals
116) Miami Dolphins
117) Indianapolis Colts
118) Atlanta Falcons
119) Cincinnati Bengals
120) Tennessee Titans (from Seattle)
121) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
122) Denver Broncos
123) Pittsburgh Steelers
124) Green Bay Packers
125) Los Angeles Chargers
126) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Minnesota)
127) Los Angeles Rams
128) Houston Texans
129) Baltimore Ravens
130) Detroit Lions
131) New Orleans Saints (from Washington)
132) Buffalo Bills
133) Kansas City Chiefs
134) Philadelphia Eagles
135) Miami Dolphins (Compensatory Selection)
136) Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)
137) Seattle Seahawks (Compensatory Selection)
138) San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
Round 5
139) Minnesota Vikings (from Cleveland)
140) Carolina Panthers (from N.Y. Giants)
141) Tennessee Titans
142) Jacksonville Jaguars
143) Las Vegas Raiders
144) New England Patriots
145) New York Jets
146) Carolina Panthers
147) Washington Commanders (from New Orleans)
148) Chicago Bears
149) Dallas Cowboys
150) Miami Dolphins
151) Indianapolis Colts
152) Arizona Cardinals
153) Cincinnati Bengals
154) New York Giants (from Seattle)
155) Miami Dolphins (from Denver)
156) Pittsburgh Steelers
157) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
158) Los Angeles Chargers
159) Green Bay Packers
160) Minnesota Vikings
161) Philadelphia Eagles (from Houston)
162) New York Jets (from L.A. Rams through Pittsburgh)
163) Carolina Panthers (from Baltimore)
164) Cleveland Browns (from Detroit)
165) Philadelphia Eagles (from Washington)
166) Houston Texans (from Buffalo)
167) Tennessee Titans (from Kansas City)
168) Philadelphia Eagles
169) Buffalo Bills (Compensatory Selection)
170) Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
171) Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
172) Seattle Seahawks (Compensatory Selection)
173) Buffalo Bills (Compensatory Selection)
174) Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
175) Seattle Seahawks (Compensatory Selection)
176) Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)
Round 6
177) Buffalo Bills (from N.Y. Giants)
178) Tennessee Titans
179) Cleveland Browns
180) Las Vegas Raiders
181) Los Angeles Chargers (from New England)
182) Jacksonville Jaguars
183) Baltimore Ravens (from Carolina)
184) New Orleans Saints (reacquired through Washington)
185) Seattle Seahawks (from Chicago)
186) New York Jets
187) San Francisco 49ers
188) Dallas Cowboys
189) Indianapolis Colts
190) Los Angeles Rams (from Atlanta)
191) Denver Broncos (from Arizona)
192) Cleveland Browns (from Miami through Chicago)
193) Cincinnati Bengals
194) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Seattle)
195) Los Angeles Rams (from Pittsburgh)
196) Detroit Lions (from Tampa Bay)
197) Denver Broncos
198) Green Bay Packers
199) Los Angeles Chargers
200) Cleveland Browns (from Minnesota)
201) Los Angeles Rams
202) Chicago Bears (from Houston through Pittsburgh)* (will go to Rams)
203) Baltimore Ravens
204) Buffalo Bills (from Detroit through Cleveland)
205) Washington Commanders
206) Buffalo Bills
207) New York Jets (from Kansas City)
208) Denver Broncos (from Philadelphia)
209) Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)
210) Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)
211) Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
212) Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)
213) Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Selection)
214) Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)
215) Las Vegas Raiders (Compensatory Selection)
216) Cleveland Browns (Compensatory Selection)
Round 7
217) New England Patriots (from Tennessee)
218) Atlanta Falcons (from Cleveland through L.A. Chargers)
219) New York Giants
220) New England Patriots
221) Jacksonville Jaguars
222) Las Vegas Raiders
223) Pittsburgh Steelers (from New Orleans through Philadelphia)
224) Miami Dolphins (from Chicago)
225) Arizona Cardinals (from N.Y. Jets through Kansas City)
226) Kansas City Chiefs (from Carolina)
227) San Francisco 49ers
228) Detroit Lions (from Dallas)
229) Pittsburgh Steelers (from Atlanta through Philadelphia)
230) Carolina Panthers (from Arizona)
231) Miami Dolphins
232) Indianapolis Colts
233) Chicago Bears (from Cincinnati)
234) Seattle Seahawks
235) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
236) Washington Commanders (from Denver through Philadelphia)
237) Green Bay Packers (from Pittsburgh)
238) New England Patriots (from L.A. Chargers)
239) Tennessee Titans (from Green Bay)
240) Chicago Bears (from Minnesota through Cleveland)
241) Houston Texans
242) Atlanta Falcons (from L.A. Rams)
243) Baltimore Ravens
244) Detroit Lions
245) Washington Commanders
246) New York Giants (from Buffalo)
247) Dallas Cowboys (from Kansas City through Carolina)
248) New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia through Washington)
249) San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
250) Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)
251) Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)
252) San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
253) Miami Dolphins (Compensatory Selection)
254) Cleveland Browns (Compensatory Selection)
255) Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)
256) Miami Dolphins (Compensatory Selection)
257) Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —