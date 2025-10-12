Which Chicago Bears position group has been the biggest disappointment of the 2025 season?
Let's start with the good news. The Chicago Bears are 2-2, are well-rested coming out of their bye week, and are as close to fully healthy as they've been in quite some time.
The Bears' offense is developing by the week, and the chemistry between coach Ben Johnson and quarterback Caleb Williams is very real.
But it hasn't been perfect in Chicago in 2025. The offensive line hasn't lived up to the preseason makeover hype, and coordinator Dennis Allen's defense has been a glaring weakness through the first month of games.
And if there's one position group that stands out above the rest (or, below, depending on how you view it) as the most disappointing so far this year, it has to be the defensive line.
The Bears' defensive line checked in at No. 30 in Pro Football Focus' recent DL rankings ahead of Week 6, and as CHSN's Clay Harbor pointed out, Chicago is almost at the bottom of the NFL in rushing defense.
It could make for an ugly matchup against the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. Jayden Daniels is leading the NFL's top rushing offense, and with the Bears already down Grady Jarrett for this game, it could be a long night in the trenches.
However, let's be real. For the Chicago Bears to beat the Commanders this week, Caleb Williams must have a signature performance. He has an opportunity to exorcise the Daniels demon if he outplays him and leads the Bears to a much-needed road victory, one that will put an end to their post-bye week struggles over the last five years.
Still, with an off week to prepare for Daniels and the Washington Commanders' offense, it's fair to expect that Allen's defensive line will show up -- or, at least look alive -- under the lights.