Why Bears' preseason hero is unlikely to make the active roster
Everyone loves a good underdog story, especially sports fans. It's why Tyson Bagent signing a contract extension with the Chicago Bears became national news last week. Bagent was an undrafted rookie free agent from a Division II school and is now an entrenched NFL backup quarterback earning life-changing money.
That's also why Bears fans have in love with another undrafted rookie this year: receiver Jahdae Walker. His late-game heroics in Chicago's preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs earned him a special place in the hearts of Bears fans, who are now clamoring for Walker to make the active roster.
Prepare to be disappointed, Bears faithful, because history does not give Walker good odds on surviving roster cutdown day on Tuesday. Undrafted rookies just don't have a great track record of making an active NFL roster, even if they had viral moments in preseason games. Does the name Collin Johnson ring a bell? Johnson stole the show in the 2024 Hall of Fame game by catching 3 passes for 56 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead touchdown that ended up winning the game for Chicago.
On top of that impressive performance, Johnson spoke to the media after the game and gave a beautiful statement about his football journey, the injuries he'd overcome, and his faith in God. The video of this speech went viral and Johnson immediately became a fan-favorite.
Guess what happened to Johnson? He was cut. Despite the impressive preseason performance and the endearment to the fans, he did not make the roster. That is likely what the future holds for Walker. As great as he was during the Bears' preseason finale, the coaches who are making roster decisions will be looking at the entire summer, not just one game or one moment.
The fact is Chicago's first four receiver spots are taken by the obvious names: D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze, Olamide Zaccheaus, and Luther Burden III. That leaves two receiver spots at most, which will probably go to veterans Devin Duvernay and Maurice Alexander. They've not only had great training camps but can serve as punt and kick returners, too.
But stow the torches and pitchforks, Bears fans. Even if Walker is indeed cut, he will likely clear waivers. Almost every player clears waivers and can be safely added to the practice squad. We likely have not seen the last of Jahdae Walker in a Bears jersey.