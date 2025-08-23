Winners, losers from Bears dramatic win vs Chiefs in preseason finale
It would be nice if preseason games could count towards the playoffs because the Chicago Bears pulled off an amazing comeback to beat the Kansas City Chiefs 29-27 in their preseason finale. Despite a slow start from starters on both sides of the ball, the Bears kept attacking on both sides of the ball and ended with a perfect pass from Tyson Bagent to Jahdae Walker in the endzone with three seconds remaining.
We learned a lot from this game, and it's not all good. Here are the winners and losers from Friday night's game.
Winners
Tyson Bagent
The man of the hour. Tyson Bagent, fresh off signing a contract extension with the Bears, had a brilliant second half, completing 20 of 28 pass attempts for 212 yards and three touchdowns, including the walk-off touchdown to put the Bears ahead. There may not be a better backup quarterback anywhere else in the league.
Jahdae Walker
The Bears still need to decide who will be the last receivers on their depth chart, and no one else has helped their case more in recent weeks than Walker. The rookie has pulled in eight catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns this preseason, including the above game-winner.
Luke Newman
Another rookie who may have played his way into a depth role on the active roster is interior offensive lineman Luke Newman. He played the entire first half at left guard with the starters and then got some action at right guard in the second half. A capable blocker, Newman also brings crucial versatility to the table, being able to play all three interior spots.
Noah Sewell
Sewell entered training camp squarely on the roster bubble. Now, at the conclusion of the preseason, he's competing for the starting strongside linebacker position. He's shined throughout preseason, including a big 4th down stop against the Miami Dolphins, and on Friday night got a shoutout from GM Ryan Poles.
Losers
Caleb Williams
Despite a decent box score at the end of the half (11-of-15 passing for 113 yards and a touchdown), Williams had a rough game. He looked indecisive, skittish, and inaccurate for much of the starters' first two drives. In the second quarter, with the Chiefs' starters still playing, Williams finally settled in and made some good plays, leading the Bears on a field goal drive, so at least he ended his night on a positive note.
This isn't to say the sky is falling. It's just preseason, remember, and Bears fans haven't even seen head coach Ben Johnson's real offense yet. But Johnson called out the first two drives as "sloppy football" and so should we.
Austin Booker
Ben Johnson confirmed that Booker will miss some time with the knee injury he suffered in last week's preseason game. A brutal setback for a guy who appeared primed for a breakout season.
Defensive Ends
If there's one thing about the Bears that is truly alarming, it's the pass rush. Montez Sweat and Dayo Odeyingbo, who together are set to make $40.5 million this year, were complete non-factors against the Chiefs. If this is the best they can do, Bears fans better hope two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson heals up soon.