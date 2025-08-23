Game balls from Bears' thrilling 29-27 win over Chiefs in preseason finale
The Chicago Bears wrapped up their 2025 preseason on Friday night with an improbably comeback win over the Kansas City Chiefs, winning 29-27. The game was a rough outing for the Bears' starters on both sides of the ball, who dug themselves a 17-0 hole in the first quarter. But they redeemed themselves somewhat with a 10-point second quarter while the Chiefs' starting defense was still on the field.
Let's hand out some game balls for that thrilling Friday night victory, starting with the man of the hour.
1. Tyson Bagent
What a week it's been for Tyson Bagent. After signing a contract extension with the Bears on Wednesday, he plays the entire second half of the preseason finale and put up his best statline of the year: 212 yards on 20-of-28 passing with three touchdowns. Bagent orchestrated a heroic game-winning drive with no timeouts and just over a minute remaining, culminating with this gorgeous ball to the endzone.
2. Jahdae Walker
Like Bagent in 2023, Walker is an undrafted rookie free agent who's made a compelling case for a spot on the active roster. He hauled in 3 catches for 37 yards, two of which came in the game-winning drive and both included some nifty toe-tapping. With roster cuts coming up on Tuesday, Walker just made it extremely difficult to not include him on the roster.
3. Luke Newman
Nothing he did will show up on the stat sheet, but rookie interior offensive lineman Luke Newman had himself a good game. He played the entire first half at left guard in place of Joe Thuney (the four-time All-Pro doesn't need preseason reps to be ready) and then got some snaps at right guard in the second half. Given his positional versatility, he feels like a good bet to make the roster.