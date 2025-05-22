Here's why Joe Thuney chose to sign a contract extension with the Chicago Bears
The biggest 2025 offseason player acquisition the Chicago Bears made was undeniably the trade for All-Pro guard Joe Thuney, who brings a Hall of Fame resume of production and leadership to a team that's desperately in need of it on and off the field. It's the kind of presence that only a player like Thuney can offer.
But when GM Ryan Poles dealt a 2026 draft pick for Thuney, there was concern he'd only be a one-year rental. Thuney's contract was set to expire at the end of the 2025 season, and for a player who's won as much as he has, there was legitimate fear that he wouldn't want to be part of a long-term rebuilding project.
Those fears were put to rest this week when Thuney signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him in Chicago through the 2027 season.
“As the days rolled into weeks, you realize this is a special place, special building, special history here, and the people in the building just make it even more special,” Thuney said from Halas Hall on Wednesday. “I don’t know if there was an exact moment or anything, but pretty early on I could just tell this is something I want to be a part of, something that I think would be really cool going forward.”
Perhaps that "pretty cool" variable is new head coach Ben Johnson, who's well on his way to winning over the locker room as well as the media that's been exposed to his coaching style durint the Bears' offseason workouts.
“He’s very good at communicating," Thuney said of Johnson. "You know exactly what he wants from each play, from each player, very specific. He’s a great coach, teaches very well and it’s very cool to learn from.”
The vibe around the Chicago Bears is very, very different. That's stating the obvious. But it's even more encouraging when a veteran like Joe Thuney, who's been around so much NFL success, can feel it too.
Thuney has played for Hall of Fame coaches like Bill Belichick and Andy Reid -- two of the best of all-time. For him to offer such high praise for Johnson speaks volumes.
Thuney will play a big role in making sure Johnson's program takes hold in 2025, and, thankfully, well beyond.