Why Joe Thuney will be one of Bears GM Ryan Poles' most valuable moves ever
After Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles traded a 2026 fourth-round pick for Kansas City Chiefs OG Joe Thuney, his smile at the press conference showed he knew that he'd just struck gold.
Thuney will serve as a critical linchpin on the rebuilt interior offensive line to protect QB Caleb Williams, who was sacked 68 times last season ─ the third most in NFL history.
Poles' smile grew even wider after inking Thuney to a very reasonable two-year extension for $17.5M AAV. This makes the reigning AFC First Team All-Pro guard the 10th-highest-paid guard in the NFL. Quite the deal.
At 32 years old, Thuney still has plenty left in his tank. He has seemingly gotten better with age, with his best seasons during the last three years.
- 2x First-Team All-Pro (2023, 2024)
- Second-Team All-Pro for the second time (2022)
- 3x Pro Bowl (2022-2024)
Thuney's stats in pass protection speak for themselves, giving up a mind-blowing one sack every 14.3 games during the last seven seasons. That level of consistent, elite protection is unmatched.
Just as important is Thuney's durability. He only missed two games in the last nine years. That's massive for an oft-banged-up Bears offensive line that has been anything but stable the last few seasons.
What isn't talked about enough is what Thuney brings to the Bears locker room.
He sets a fantastic example of what it takes to perform at an elite level in the NFL. This will pay great dividends not only in his mentorship of the young OL talent but also in helping elevate the culture and high standard of excellence that Bears HC Ben Johnson is setting.
Thuney also knows exactly what it takes to become and sustain a top-performing offense and win Super Bowls. His experience is huge for a franchise that’s never had a modern NFL offense. The vast majority of players on the Bears roster haven’t even seen a winning season, let alone playoff wins.
Thuney's mentorship of Caleb Williams may have the greatest off-field impact of all. His unique experience blocking for two of the best QBs of all time in Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes is priceless. His insight and counsel can both help accelerate Williams' development and simultaneously build his confidence.
Williams has never been short on confidence. Yet after a tough rookie season ─ where he threw for more than 3,500 yards despite weathering two head coaches, two play callers and three offensive coordinators ─ the more affirmation and constructive feedback that Thuney can provide the better.
The great news is that Williams and Thuney have already built a strong connection, as evidenced by this photo from OTAs. A picture really is worth a thousand words.