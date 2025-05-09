Will the Chicago Bears' running back of the future come from 2026 NFL free agency?
The Chicago Bears fielded one of the NFL's worst run games in 2024, and there was plenty of blame to go around. The offensive coordinators rarely seemed to have the right play called. The offensive line got almost no consistent push. And yes, the running backs were not exactly making the most of their opportunities.
Naturally, it was a shock when GM Ryan Poles made almost no attempt to improve that position group this offseason. He did not sign a running back in free agency, and in the 2025 NFL draft, he waited until the seventh round to select one.
At this point, the Bears are unlikely to find an available running back that's any better than what the guys they currently have, so the running back room appears set for 2025. Luckily for Bears fans, the 2026 free agent class has plenty of firepower that will be available.
Could the Bears find their next great running back from that group? Let's look at a few possibilities.
1. Derrick Henry
Yes, Derrick Henry will be 32 years old next season, ancient for a running back. But Henry proved in 2024 that he's still got plenty left in the tank, rushing for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns, both being the second-best marks of his career. He can't keep doing that forever, but he can certainly put up solid numbers for another few years.
Plus, if all goes right for the Bears in 2025, they'll have likely made a deep postseason run and will officially be in 'win now' mode. At that point, adding a 'luxury' player like Henry will align perfectly with the team's goals.
2. James Cook
The younger brother of Dalvin Cook, James Cook could be exactly what the Bears need to take the next step in 2026. While not as dominant as Henry, he's younger and is an ascending talent. He averaged 4.9 yards per carry in 2024 and racked up 16 touchdowns on the ground.
Unless he's demanding the kind of money that Saquon Barkley got, this would be a great addition for the team.
3. Breece Hall
If the Jets choose not to bring Hall back, the Bears should be interested. He won't turn 24 years old for another month, which means he still has several years left in his prime, even for a running back. With proper usage, he's a force on the ground as well as a reliable target in the passing game, having racked up 1,074 yards and 7 touchdowns through the air over the last two seasons.
While Hall's production has diminished a bit since his explosive rookie season, that's more of an indictment on a dysfunctional Jets offense than it is on him. He'd realize his true potential running behind the Bears' revamped offensive line and with Ben Johnson calling plays.