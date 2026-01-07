One key matchup could send the Bears rolling past the Packers

The 2025 NFL regular season is over, but for the first time in five years, the Chicago Bears are still dancing. The Bears and Green Bay Packers will clash in the playoffs for just the third time in the long and storied history of this rivalry. Naturally, the trash talk between these fanbases and even former players has already started, with one Bears legend putting the Packers on blast, calling them a 'lackluster' team.

Best of all, this game is expected to be a close one. The oddsmakers are favoring the Bears by the smallest of margins for now, but it could flip-flop as we get closer to the game. Both teams are limping into the playoffs with losing streaks (four for the Packers, two for the Bears), injury concerns, and doubts about whether they truly belong among the contenders. It's a true toss-up, and either team could conceivably emerge the victor.

Luckily for the Bears, there's one key matchup in this game that could send them to the Divisional Round. Thomas Valentine, an NFL analyst for Pro Football Focus (PFF), outlined the biggest strengths and weaknesses for every team in the 2025 NFL playoffs, and his findings for both the Bears and Packers bode well for Chicago.

According to Valentine, the Bears' biggest strength is running the ball, while Green Bay's biggest weakness is stopping the run. "The Bears have been effective rushing the ball on a down-to-down basis and when creating big, explosive plays," writes Valentine. "They’re second in rushing success rate and EPA per rush, and have more explosive rushes than any team in the NFL."

Regarding Green Bay's struggles defending the run, Valentine had this to say: "Jeff Hafley’s defense looked great to start the season, but the loss of Micah Parsons... has taken its toll. The Packers are 21st in success rate against the run and 23rd in EPA against the run in 2025 despite their strong start."

Chicago's biggest strength grants them multiple advantages

Being able to run the ball well is always important in the NFL, but it takes even higher precedence in the postseason. It's January, it's cold, and every team still playing is banged up and tired. This is a huge advantage for Chicago, especially if the weather at Soldier Field turns nasty. Additionally, moving the ball on the ground will allow them to control the time of possession and keep the ball away from Green Bay's high-powered offense.

If Chicago is going to win their first playoff game in 15 years, they're going to need big performances from both D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai. They did it against the defending champs in the regular season; they just need to do it one more time.

