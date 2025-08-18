Winners, losers from Chicago Bears' 38-0 Week 2 preseason win over Buffalo Bills
The Chicago Bears pitched as close to a perfect preseason game in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. It's hard to describe a 38-0 victory any other way.
The Bears' starters, second-, and third-teamers outplayed every level of the Bills' depth chart, and a few players helped their cause for the 2025 NFL season.
Here are the top winners, and a loser, from the Bears' 38-0 victory over the Bills.
WINNER: Caleb Williams
Williams finished 6-of-10 for 107 yards and a touchdown. He looked as good or better than at any point in his rookie season. Any of the concerns about Williams not taking to Ben Johnson's offense can be put to rest.
WINNER: Luther Burden III
Burden snagged three catches for 59 yards. He looked like the playmaker the Bears expect him to be, but what was the most exciting development was his performance in the run game. Burden sprung two touchdown runs with effort and physicality.
WINNER: Ben Johnson
Johnson has been considered the top head coaching candidate of the last few years, so when the Bears landed him this offseason, expectations immediately became high. And while it's only a preseason game, a decisive 38-0 win -- especially with Chicago looking like the better-coached team -- is a wonderful sight for Bears fans.
WINNER: Olamide Zaccheaus
Who knew Zaccheaus would even be a thing? But, here we are. The 28-year-old wideout has been the star of training camp, and he proved he's not just a practice player. Zaccheaus caught his only target for a 36-yard touchdown. He's expected to begin the season as the WR3 alongside DJ Moore and Rome Odunze.
LOSER: Sports commentators who have to praise Caleb Williams
This is fun, isn't it? The biggest loser from this game is the 'Caleb Williams hot take.' The last couple of weeks have been dominated by every form of sports content creator hating on Williams. It was clearly an analytics-based strategy (get those clicks and downloads!). It never had real football merit, and -- again -- while it's only one preseason game, it's a game that should silence all of those content creators for the rest of the summer.