NFL Fines Bears Edge Rusher Twice for Plays in Commanders Game
It was a costly, unpleasant Sunday against the Washington Commanders for Bears edge rusher Darrell Taylor.
Not only was he on the team victimized by the Jayden Daniels Hail Mary pass but he was fined by the NFL twice for plays in the same game according to the league.
The NFL fined Taylor $11,817 for unnecessary roughness (striking, kicking or kneeing) in the second quarter, but he also was fined the same amount for a similar reason in the third quarter. The NFL announces these penalties each week on Saturday.
Taylor was not penalized for either incident during the game. The first came at 7:26 of the second quarter and the second occurred at 12:32 of the third quarter.
On the first play, Daniels threw incomplete and tackle Andrew Wylie was injured on the play. On the second, Daniels was sacked one play after he scrambled out of bounds for 4 yards.
The Bears have three unnecessary roughness penalties this season, one of them on Tyrique Stevenson for a post-play incident in the Washington game. Stevenson was not fined for that play.
Players are allowed to appeal league fines of this type.
Taylor became the sixth Bears player fined this season.
Guard Matt Pryor was fined $6,527 for his involvement in an end zone brawl against the Carolina Panthers Oct. 6. He was ejected after the incident.
Montez Sweat was fined $16,883 for an unpenalized horse-collar tackle in Week 4 against the Rams in the third quarter.
Linebacker T.J. Edwards was fined $16,883 for an unpenalized hip-drop tackle in Week 3 against Indianapolis. Defensive tackle Zacch Pickens was fined $7,000 for a blow to the head and neck area while being penalized for roughing the passer against the Colts. And Stevenson was fined $8,143 for taunting in the Colts game.
