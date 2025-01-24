One Ben Johnson 'superpower' has Bears GM Ryan Poles smiling
One comment by Ben Johnson when talking about the current roster resonated.
It should have had Bears fans weeping with joy, if not GM Ryan Poles.
"Our coaching staff is going to look to develop all of these players and make them exactly who we brought them in to be," Johnson said.
It's a pretty bold statement considering the staff still hasn't been announced and is forming. Yet it indicates Johnson's commitment to improving everyone on the roster.
Considering he already felt the Bears roster had sufficient talent to worry him while he was in Detroit, the statements he made about being able to make the team competitive in the NFC North in his first season seem all the more plausible.
Developing players is the way to have depth sufficient for when injuries hit, or to come up with starters without blowing the budget on free agents. From that end, Poles would be grateful to his new coach because it makes him and his staff look all the more effective.
Here are the top projects for these coaches with the roster when it comes to development.
1. DT Gervon Dexter
He hasn't touched his potential as a defensive force on the interior because he hasn't been a force as a run defender. It was part of the reason the Bears' run defense collapsed after the loss of defensive tackle Andrew Billings. Pro Football Focus graded Dexter 28th among defensive interior players, the 4-3 defensive tackles or 3-4 ends and noses. The defensive line coaches and coordinator will be big for Dexter. As of Friday, defensive line coach Travis Smith and assistant Bryan Bing were still with the team. Dexter had only four tackles for loss last year and a player positioned at the 3-technique needs to make a bigger impact against the run. More importantly, they can't lose control of their gap and too often last year opposing running games exploited gaps forming behind Dexter after he penetrated too far or to the side.
2. CB Tyrique Stevenson
This is more a case of maturity. Stevenson does everything necessary on the field when starting. As the Hail Mary and several other plays showed, he frequently makes rash decisions or isn't focused at the outset on what is needed to succeed. He made the great plays, like his game-winning pick-6 in the opener, and then disasters. Maybe Johnson gets him to focus. It sounds like he better because he'll be held accountable now.
3. T Darnell Wright
Wright began to ascend in 2024 and was their most consistent blocker. It wouldn't be out of the question if he reached something much better, something similar to where Penei Sewell has with the Lions with this emphasis on development. Wright already reached 16th in PFF grade among all tackles in Year 2.
He still needs pass blocking improvement as his grade was based mainly on being No. 7 as a run blocker. He was 29th, or middle of the starting pack as a pass blocker, and had six sacks allowed. He also was the most penalized Bears player with eight.
4. CB Terell Smith
Smith might only need more reps to develop but getting better coaching couldn't hurt. The old staff praised him constantly but then always went back to Stevenson, partly because of how physical he can play.
5. T Kiran Amegadjie
Who knows what they might find here? People looked at his disastrous only start against Minnesota and call him a wasted pick in Round 3. However, this was a player who didn't even have a chance from Day 1 in terms of development. No offseason work, no training camp, and he wasn't even part of anything they did practice-wise until two weeks into the regular season.
When they did start him, he had no practice time to get ready for playing left tackle against a 14-3 Vikings team because Braxton Jones came up with an injury just before the game. He had 126 plays on offense during the year and 119 were at tackle. They didn't really have time to adequately train him for both spots once regular season practices were held. The 36-inch-plus arms might mean a tackle is hiding in there, or the 6-5, 326-pound frame might say guard. Who knows? This spring will be huge for Amegadjie.
6. G Bill Murray
Remember him? A converted college defensive lineman, he surprised coaches and everyone by playing at a high level in practices and then in a very limited amount of snaps on offense. He got in for 42 plays and posted PFF blocking grades that would have put him in the top 10 in the league if he maintained them. Then he suffered a season-ending pectoral muscle injury. This could be a player who supplies depth. Starting guards sometimes come from the undrafted ranks, too. This weekend the Chiefs have one starting and the Commanders will have one, too.
7. WR Tyler Scott
If Keenan Allen leaves, Scott could get a better shot at playing again and developing. He has the speed. Only is hands and route running were in question as a rookie.
8. RB Roschon Johnson
While it might seem he lacks the combination of speed/power to start in the Ben Johnson offense, no one really knows because he hasn't stayed consistently healthy or has been shuffled to the rear by coordinators desperate for big plays every snap. Johnson can pass block, there is no doubt of this. He can catch passes. He's had only 81 runs and 50 catches in two seasons. Could be there's nothing here beyond a third-string back and special teamer, but no one can be sure until Johnson opens up the playbook and then tries to unlock him.
9. DE Austin Booker
He shows enough ability to make plays, but didn't get much opportunity and didn't make enough plays as a rookie with only 1 1/2 sacks and six pressures for 283 plays.
10. DT Zacch Pickens
There's a long way from game-day inactive to making key plays in the gap at 3-technique or as the 1-technique. He hasn't show much.
11. C Doug Kramer
Would someone let him please snap the ball rather than try to run with it?
