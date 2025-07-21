One example of overthinking the Caleb Williams-Ben Johnson duo
One of the more interesting assessments of Caleb Williams came not from one of the major analytical websites but from a longtime NFL writer via Substack.
Veteran NFL writer Frank Cooney takes a look at the Williams-Ben Johnson tandem and actually breaches the sociological barrier in his assessment.
Fascinating stuff. Way too deep and essentially incorrect but definitely fascinating.
"While the team still tries to justify this No. 1 pick by rearranging furniture, I stick to pre-draft concerns that, despite displays of magicianry, Williams has flaws hard-wired into his game (can you say Hero ball?) that will take time to fix," Cooney wrote.
And his kicker: "As a quintessential Gen-Z product, he is accustomed to customizing things to fit him rather than adapting himself."
Cooney obviously paints with too wide of a brush when he indicts a full generation of human beings for being spoiled, but it's an interesting assessment because the Bears have said they are catering to Williams to some extent.
Johnson even said when he came in the building that his offense was being built to suit Williams.
"He is a phenomenal talent that had, as many quarterbacks do, an up and down rookie year," Johnson said. "Where I see my role is as a supporter of him.
"This offense will be calibrated with him in mind. We're going to build this thing. This is not simply a dropping of a previous playbook down on the table and starting there. Nope, we're ripping this thing down to the studs, and we're going to build it out with him first and foremost."
It's not just a "generation Z" thing. Football coaches have adapted to their talent for decades. Those who do it best are the most successful long term.
Good luck to those too rigid and unyielding with their aim because a smaller percentage will hit it big and the huge percentage will immediately flame out.
What is being done besides that is implementing a style of offense easier for quarterbacks to run. You can't make it all about the player's past experience. It needs to be about their actual skills and Williams should be no different than most QBs in that he'll benefit with open receivers.
The other interesting aspects of this analysis includes the point Williams' inability to quickly learn Johnson's offense because he lacks experience at taking snaps under center.
Cooney is right about Williams lack of experience under center. He's really never been in an offense that does this much, going back to high school. However, it's using plays under center that makes Johnson's offense so wildly successful.
It lets Johnson make "...the same things to look different and different things to look the same," as he famously told everyone former Bears offensive coordinator John Shoop taught him to do at North Carolina.
According to an ESPN analysis by Bill Barnwell, play-action passs generate .21 expected points added (EPA) while throws without play fake only add .15 EPA. It's higher EPA that is Johnson's stated goal.
It doesn't matter that Williams lacks experience under center. What matters is they'll use this proven approach and make it easier for Williams to find receivers who are more wide open, thereby improving his accuracy issues downfield, his low completion percentage and yards per attempt. The end result will b better EPA.
They're not catering to what Williams has done in the past and is comfortable with so much as they are challenging him to adjust his own skillset to a proven way of success.
This doesn't sound like catering an offense to anyone. It sounds like a winning coach who knows what needs to be done to succeed and does it.
The Lions led the NFL in plays under center at 56.2% last year. They ran play-action 36.1%, more than any other team. The Bears were 30th in play-action usage.
Williams will find this to be a more liberating way of play.
What will happen is Johnson's methods break receivers more open and facilitate more yards after the catch—another area where the Lions QB was No. 1 in the league. It means more yards per pass attempt and a more explosive attack.
The receivers who are more wide open are easier to see and Williams' completion percentage should go up while his catchable throw rate—terrible last year—should dramatically improve. Williams already was good at finding receivers in tight coverage with passes. Now he'll ned to throw fewer into tight coverage and percentages increase even more.
If it doesn't happen this way, then expect Johnson to reroute and look for something different at quarterback after this season.
This seems unlikely, though.
Any quarterback, whether Generation X, millennials or Generation Z, could improve when a coach's approach does what Johnson's does for them.
More Chicago Bears News
