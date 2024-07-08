Player to Watch Named for Bears Seems Redundant at First Glance
It's never too early to begin thinking about the future.
This is the concept for Pro Football Focus' look at one offensive college player to watch for all of the NFL teams.
Their position need isn't exact in this look forward but they do see a talented player who wouldn't hurt in the Bears' future.
The player named for the Bears is tackle Anthony Belton from North Carolina State. They had given him a high grade last year of 71.3 and Belton is a 6-foot-6, 340-pound tackle.
Sure, the Bears already have two tackles Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright, and in April they drafted Yale's Kiran Amegadjie in Round 3.
The key to this assessment by Trevor Sikkema is when he mentions Belton's versatility.
"Jones has two more years on his rookie deal, so maybe Chicago won't go the tackle route in 2025, but I love the idea of adding the massive 6-foot-6, 340-pound Anthony Belton to the Bears' offensive line, either at tackle or guard," Sikkema wrote. "His power and size are imposing."
The versatility is the key. At this point, it's possible the Bears will be without starting guards Teven Jenkins or Nate Davis next season. No one can be certain.
They'd be pretty foolish to Jenkins leave, although his history of injuries could cause them to lowball him. It wouldn't be the first time an NFL player was viewed dimly because of missed games, but Jenkins had legitimate injuries and when he's healthy he is their best lineman and one of the better guards in the NFL.
Davis' future might not be beyond this season in Chicago if the last season-plus are any indication. They're eating over $10 million of dead cap if they cut him after this training camp, according to Overthecap.com. However, next year the contract is fairly disposable.
If Belton can really play guard he could find an open spot, or they could possibly move one of the other tackles and make room for him.
Perhaps the key to this thought is how mobile Belton actually is at 340 and what the Bears actually do on offense with their blocking scheme. It's widely anticipated they'll vary their scheme more with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and that there will be less reliance on wide zone, because he's a Sean McVay disciple and the Rams have gone in this direction with their blocking.
Bigger and stronger might be better at tackle or guard in a future move.
The other reason to watch for this is Ryan Poles likes his offensive lineman, as a former lineman himself.
Then again, none of this makes sense when need is considered and it's possible Keenan Allen won't be in Chicago next year.
They might be going right back to the draft looking for a receiver again even after drafting Rome Odunze in Round 1 this year.
