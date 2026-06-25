3 Reasons Kyle Monangai Will Overtake D'Andre Swift in Bears' Backfield Hierarchy

The Chicago Bears' offense took a massive leap forward in the first year of the Ben Johnson era. They had the league's sixth-best offense and ran for the third-most yards in the NFL.

While the rushing attack stumbled out of the gates early, it caught fire after the team's Week 5 bye. D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai became one of the league's most potent running back duos over the second half of the season. They were the only tandem to both exceed 750 yards on the ground.

It feels safe to assume that both players will play a major role on offense in 2026. However, even in the most even RB partnerships, teams rarely cut the snaps and touches down the middle. Swift led the backfield in touches in all but one game last year when both players were healthy. He was the clear 1A in their RB room.

With that said, there are a few reasons why I think the pendulum is going to swing into the other direction in 2026.

Swift is entering a contract year

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) runs runs after the catch as Green Bay Packers defensive end Kingsley Enagbare (55) defends during the second half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

D'Andre Swift is entering a contract year at the age of 27. While he showed no signs of slowing down last season, signing an aging running back to a multi-year deal is still a risky proposition. I still think that he's the most likely to return among all players entering a contract year, but that's more of a demerit to the inconsistent players they landed in the 2023 draft class than a vote of confidence in Swift.

If the Bears do want to move on from Swift, then they probably won't want to go into 2027 without knowing how Monangai will perform with a heavier workload. The only way that would make sense is if they view him strictly as a change-of-pace back who will punish the defenses between the tackles to make life easier on the shiftier option. Then they would just prioritize finding a D'Andre Swift replacement in the early rounds of next year's draft (or be willing to pay up for one in free agency).

On the flip side, if they do like what they see from Monangai in an expanded role, they could take a shot at a speedy running back in the later rounds. The necessity to hit on Swift's replacement wouldn't feel nearly as important. Considering the fact that they found Monangai in the seventh round, that world seems like a much better place to be.

Regression to the norm might be in play for the veteran back

Jan 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) runs with the ball against Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

First off, I feel the need to say that I'm not a D'Andre Swift hater. Honestly, I used to be, but that was before he made me a believer with the way he performed last season. He virtually eliminated the two biggest weaknesses in his game (his vision and the fact that he routinely went down on first contact).

Swift looked like a completely different player than the one who took the field the previous season. He looked like a different player than the one he had been up to that point in his career. That showed up in the statistics, as he set career highs in rushing yards (1087), tied his previous career high in touchdowns (10), and averaged 4.9 yards per attempt (over a full yard higher than he did in 2024).

Swift should still be efficient in 2026, since the Bears are returning three rock-solid starters on the offensive line in front of him. However, it's fair to wonder whether he will be as good as he was, considering the fact that he's a year older and playing the most unforgiving position in the league. Likewise, it's fair to wonder whether that could cause him to lose some ground to Monangai in the backfield hierarchy.

Monangai is coming off a special rookie season (and should improve)

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) reacts after a first down carry against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

We've come a long way since last offseason. Gone are the days when we debate whether the Bears should pull off a trade for another team's disgruntled running back. As it stands right now, they not only have one capable starter in the backfield.. they seem to have two of them.

Monangai, who finished his rookie season with 947 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns, was one of the biggest steals of the 2025 NFL Draft. He provided a real jolt for the offense and packs a much bigger punch than what would seem humanly possible from his 5'8", 207 lb. frame. While he didn't show much as a pass-catcher (because that's largely Swift's area of expertise), he also came in clutch with some bone-jarring blocks in pass protection. In short, he showed the potential of being a three-down back.

Again, Swift can do some things that Monangai can't. He's a lock for a key role as a pass-catcher (and change of pace runner) for as long as he's healthy. However, Caleb Williams might not be the only rising star in the Bears' backfield. If Monangai can build on his (extremely) impressive rookie season, then it might be hard for them to take him off the field.