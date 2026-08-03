Ben Johnson Gives Update on Kyle Monangai Injury at Bears' Training Camp

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai took the NFL world by storm last year when he got his first extended NFL action in Week 9 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Filling in for an injured D'Andre Swift, Monangai came up huge in the thrilling back-and-forth win, racking up 176 yards on just 26 carries. The seventh-round rookie from Rutgers finished his debut season with 783 rushing yards and five touchdowns, with expectations of a whole lot more to come in the future.

Naturally, Bears fans took an instant liking to this underdog story and were looking forward to seeing more of Monangai in 2026. But Monangai has been curiously absent from practices since the first day of training camp last week, and no explanation was given until Monday morning. Head coach Ben Johnson finally addressed the situation, telling Bears media, "We're taking it day-by-day. It should be on the shorter side."

Bears' injury concerns continue to mount

Chicago Bears RB Kyle Monangai runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You never want to see players dealing with injuries, but soft tissue injuries are some of the worst due to their uncertain nature. Some heal up quickly while others can nag for months, such as the groin injury that ruled out Jaylon Johnson indefinitely last year. Ben Johnson said it's a day-to-day issue for Monangai, and indeed he's already back in pads and taking part in practice, according to Bears insider Brad Biggs. Hopefully Johnson was correct and Monangai will be back to 100% soon.

This comes on the heels of much worse injury news last week. Slot cornerback Kyler Gordon, who last year signed a three-year, $40 million contract extension with the Bears, started training camp on the PUP list (physically unable to perform). Like Monangai, Gordon is dealing with a soft tissue injury. Making matters worse, Gordon missed nearly all of last season with a soft tissue injury, playing in just five games when you include the playoffs.

What Kyle Monangai's absence means for the Bears

Chicago Bears RB Kyle Monangai against the Green Bay Packers. Mandatory Credit: Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's no reason for Bears fans to panic regarding Monangai's situation, now that it's been addressed. Hopefully Johnson is correct and his injury won't impact his performance in the regular season. Plus, it's still only the first week of August. He still has plenty of time to get healthy before the regular season starts and meaningful football is played.

We don't know for sure yet, but one would assume that even though Monangai is on the field and dressed for practice, that he'll be limited in his involvement for now. Until he can practice at full speed and run every drill, whenever that is, other running backs will have a chance to shine at practice and perhaps show that there's more depth at the position than previously thought.

Roschon Johnson is entering the final year of his rookie contract and could stand to boost his chances of making the roster by filling Monangai's role of the hard-charging, north-south running back. Then there's Coleman Bennett, the highly regarded undrafted rookie from Kennesaw State. Bennett was already considered one of the most likely UDFA's to make the Bears' roster in 2026, and Monangai's absence could be just the opportunity he needs to showcase his talent.