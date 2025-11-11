Don't count out D'Andre Swift just yet
If I told you that one of the Bears' running backs would have 13 carries for 80 yards, while the other carried the ball seven times for 28 yards against the Giants, I feel like most would guess that D'Andre Swift likely would've produced the latter one.
That wasn't the case, though. Swift was one of Chicago's best offensive players against New York. He churned out some tough yards and gave the Bears offense a spark after falling 17-7 midway through the third quarter.
The fact that he put up a robust line shouldn't be surprising at this point. Swift has played lights out since the Bye Week. The only thing that gave me any trepidation was the fact that he was listed as questionable with a groin injury, and the fact that he missed Friday's practice for "personal" reasons.
Now, it would be fair to mention the fact that New York had the second-worst rushing defense heading into the game, but that shouldn't take anything away from how well Swift performed.
Still, some people found a way to throw shade at him on Twitter for one play where he opted for a questionable cut-back lane and didn't run through the (presumed) designed hole created by the o-line (I'm not going to include the specific example here because I don't want to give them attention). They called Swift a "meme" even though he led the team with nearly 100 yards from scrimmage.
My only critique of Swift's performance was his untimely drop on fourth and short with the Bears driving near their red zone. With that said, he was one of many guilty offenders in that regard on Sunday, as the pass-catchers could hardly even catch a cold in the (mildly) wintry conditions. They suffered a season-high five drops (with one or two others that they also should've been able to catch).
Anyone surprised by the running back split didn't hear Ben Johnson say that the team will ride the hot hand at the position going forward (the most recent indication that he clearly knows what he's doing). Swift clearly had that against the G-Men.
Will there be some games where Monangai outpaces Swift going forward? Probably. It's tough to imagine a world where he's a one-hit wonder after his 176-yard performance against Cincinnati. He also had a few solid runs against New York (four yards per carry would've looked like a Godsend before the Bye).
Swift proved that he has no intentions of going away quietly, though.