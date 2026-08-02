Winners and Losers From the First Week of Chicago Bears Training Camp

The Chicago Bears kicked off training camp when the veterans reported to Halas Hall on Tuesday. They held their first practice of the season the following day.

While we're still largely in the "wait and see" stage when it comes to training camp performances translating to the games that matter, players who make a strong impression early on tend to improve their chances of sticking around. We saw that with Nahshon Wright last season.

At the same time, players can also hurt their standing with the team at this time of the year. For players on the roster bubble, that could mean losing their job. For established contributors, it could also mean losing favor with the coaching staff.

Who are some of the most significant winners and losers from the first week of action?

Winner: Garrett Bradbury

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots center Garrett Bradbury (65) blocks for quarterback Drake Maye (10) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We previously thought the battle for the starting center job could be one of the most heated competitions to keep an eye on in training camp. However, the starting center job might be Garrett Bradbury's to lose at this point. He has gotten all of the first-team reps thus far.

The discrepancy makes sense when you consider the fact that neither Jones nor Bradbury has experience snapping the ball to Caleb Williams. They'll want whoever starts at center to have a rapport with him before the games start to matter. All things considered, the veteran seems destined to win the job outright.

Loser: Logan Jones

Jul 31, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears offensive tackle Theo Benedet (79) and offensive lineman Logan Jones (54) warm up during Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it comes to a proposed one-on-one position battle, each clear winner has an equal and opposite loser.. or something like that. With Bradbury already seemingly stamping his name on the starting center job, Logan Jones is the clear biggest loser from camp so far. He's been working exclusively with the second-team (and hasn't exactly been thriving there, either) throughout training camp.

Notably, Jones was also reportedly struggling with low snaps throughout the first week. While that could just be him working out the kinks with his new QBs, it's also something to monitor this preseason.

The sky over Jones is not yet falling. We saw Ozzy Trapilo stumble out of the gates last year only to become a key contributor at left tackle down the stretch. Jones could follow a similar trajectory if Bradbury struggles or gets hurt. However, the fact that it'll have to come down to that means the battle has been a decisive loss so far.

Winner: Jaylon Johnson

Dec 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (1) runs onto the field during player introductions before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaylon Johnson is BACK! He got off to a strong start at minicamp, picking off two passes on the first day, and he seemed to carry that momentum with him to training camp. He's reportedly been sticky in coverage and snagged another interception off Williams on Friday.

The 27-year-old has said this is practically a contract year for him, as the team could easily cut ties with him next offseason (they'd save $16 million) if he struggles this season. He seems motivated to not let that happen, and he should be in much better shape being one year removed from core muscle surgery.

Loser: Kyle Monangai

Jun 11, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) stretches during Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kyle Monangai is one more training camp absence away from fans putting up missing posters outside of Halas Hall. I'm not close to earning my media credentials, and I have much respect for the members of the media that do. Still, I cannot comprehend how nobody has asked Ben Johnson or offensive coordinator Press Taylor where Monangai has been thus far.

The second-year running back didn't start the year on any injury lists. That's a good sign. The fact that he's been MIA isn't, though. Hopefully we learn SOMETHING about his absence before Super Bowl 61 kicks off.

Winner: Dayo Odeyingbo

Oct 26, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (5) runs with the ball as Chicago Bears defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (55) chases in the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the bright side of the injury front, Dayo Odeyingbo is already back on the field nine months after tearing his Achilles. It would've been understandable to see them take their time getting him back on the field to protect their investment, but he's seemingly all systems go from the jump this season.

Odeyingbo could be a chess piece for Dennis Allen this season. Austin Booker's presence on the edge could allow them to utilize Odeyingbo on the interior to hopefully improve the overall efficiency of the pass-rush. He'll need a strong season to stick around beyond 2026, but he's off to a strong start thus far.

Loser: Kyler Gordon

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) takes the field prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's really no need for missing posters with Kyler Gordon. Missing time with soft tissue injuries has unfortunately been par for the course for the star nickelback throughout his career. It's hard not to question Gordon's future in Chicago right now, as the team would save $8.3 million by cutting him loose next offseason.

The best ability is availability, and that is also the only ability Gordon doesn't possess. Ben Johnson didn't mince any words when it came to the cover man's status, either. When asked what he said to Gordon after the injury, all that he said was "Get healthy." He's clearly in the doghouse.

Winner: The Entire Wide Receiver Room

Jul 29, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) runs on the field during Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's honestly impossible to narrow down the most promising receiver thus far through training camp. Quarterback Caleb Williams (another big winner) has been dealing, and the entire group has received rave reviews thus far.

Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III have reportedly looked explosive and have been on the receiving end of many targets. Kalif Raymond has taken the top off the defense a few times already. Zavion Thomas has looked explosive after the catch on screens. Jahdae Walker has been balling with backup QB Tyson Bagent.

Chicago's WR room should be just fine after shipping DJ Moore out of town this offseason.