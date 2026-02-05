Bears Insider Hints at Chicago Being Quiet Early in 2026 Free Agency

A quiet first wave of free agency might not excite Chicago Bears fans, but according to one plugged-in Bears insider, it may be how the front office prefers it in 2026.

In a recent column for The Athletic, Bears beat writer Dan Wiederer laid out the financial realities shaping Chicago's offseason. While the Bears technically have ways to manufacture cap space, Wiederer strongly hints that splashy opening-day signings aren't the most likely path.

"Will the Bears be able to make a splash or two in free agency? Technically, yes," he wrote. "Whether it be through the gymnastics of contract restructuring or clearing money off the books by releasing highly paid veterans, there are often ways to create space for big-ticket expenditures."

That caveat matters. The Bears can create space, but doing so would require uncomfortable decisions, including salary-cap casualties.

"To that end, 27-year-old linebacker Tremaine Edmunds’ status is worth tracking," Wiederer wrote. "The Bears could clear $15 million in cap space by releasing Edmunds ahead of free agency. Running back D’Andre Swift, coming off a career year, could also warrant consideration as a possible cap casualty, with $7.5 million of cap room cleared if he is released."

The fact that those moves are framed as possibilities rather than inevitabilities tells you everything about the Bears' current posture. General manager Ryan Poles already has a roster carrying significant financial commitments. He may want to scale back his spending in 2026, especially with a Caleb Williams contract extension looming in the not-too-distant future.

Since the start of training camp in 2024, the Chicago Bears have poured guaranteed money into players like DJ Moore, Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman, and Jaylon Johnson, while still carrying major 2026 cap hits for Montez Sweat and Cole Kmet.

It's why the expectation shouldn't be fireworks on Day 1. Instead, the smarter read is that Chicago will let the market come to them, targeting second and third-wave free agents who fit specific needs without destroying the cap structure built around Williams.

"Loosely translated," Wiederer wrote, "zealous fans wanting to see the Bears go all in on a Super Bowl run in 2026 must acknowledge the team has already made major investments to open their championship window."

In other words, it's going to be quiet.

For a Chicago Bears team transitioning from doormat to contender, it may be the clearest sign yet that things have finally turned the corner.